Another week, another ranked opponent.
That’s the story for the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights, who fell to St. Mary’s Friday during homecoming, 42-0.
“This is what we were dealt this year,” Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said. “This is what our schedule is, and we’re feeling it in a year without returners.”
St. Mary’s improved to 2-1 overall, 1-0 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division. The Dragons are ranked third in the most recent Class 3 state media poll.
The Knights, 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the league, don’t get any break this week, heading to Valle Catholic in Ste. Genevieve. Valle (4-0) is ranked fourth in the same state poll.
Borgia also has lost to Union (4-0, ranked seventh in Class 4) and Cardinal Ritter (2-2, ranked seventh in Class 3).
The teams Borgia has played so far are 10-5 on the season. The teams still to play are a combined 13-6 through four weeks.
Friday will mark Borgia’s first trip to Ste. Genevieve since the Knights won a Class 3A semifinal game over Ste. Genevieve High School in 1993.
“That was a special day,” Gildehaus said.
Although this has been Borgia’s toughest season in quite some time, Gildehaus said the team has taken a different approach.
“No. 1, we’re staying positive,” Gildehaus said. “We never point fingers. We’re trying to make it fun for the kids and still get the work done.”
Gildehaus cited positives in the game.
“We only gave up one touchdown in the first quarter, and it came on the final play of the quarter,” Gildehaus said. “The previous week, we were down 28-0 after one quarter.”
St. Mary’s took the opening kickoff and marched to the Borgia 22, where the Knights stopped the drive.
“We had seven first downs where we only had two the previous week,” Gildehaus said. “We will get better each week.”
Statistics
Trenton Volmert was Borgia’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 36 yards. He also caught a pass.
“Volmert, at times, ran hard,” Gildehaus said.
Koen Zeltmann attempted 11 passes, completing five for 18 yards. He was intercepted three times.
“Koen also is playing free safety, and he’s doing well,” Gildehaus said.
Zeltmann ran 11 times for 15 yards.
Nathan Kell had five carries for 13 yards. Ben Roehrig carried the ball two times for six yards.
Tate Marquart lost seven yards on one carry.
“Ben Roehrig has been doing a good job at linebacker,” said Gildehaus. “Nathan Kell and Tate Marquart have been getting in and making plays.”
Garren Parks caught four passes for 23 yards.
“Garren continues to play well,” Gildehaus said.
Ben Lause posted a sack to go with five solo tackles and two assists.
“He’s getting better,” Gildehaus said. “We had to move him to inside linebacker because of injuries.”
Jordan Mohesky also had five solo tackles and two assists.
“Jordan is gaining experience,” Gildehaus said.
Gildehaus also praised the play of Kabren Koelling (two tackles, one assist), Tony Fortner (four solo tackles) and lineman Ryan Kampschroeder.
Caron Spann led St. Mary’s with six carries for 104 yards. De’Shawn Fuller had three carries for 98 yards, and Jamal Roberts ran six times for 68 yards.
Overall, St. Mary’s had 18 rushes for 288 yards.
Spann went 7-14 while quarterbacking the team for 169 yards and three touchdowns. David Leonard went 1-1 for four yards.
Cyril Ikeh caught three passes for 120 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown reception.
“The St. Mary’s program is in good hands right now,” Gildehaus said. “The kids are polite, and they’re gentlemen. They have tremendous athletic skill. They’re big, quick and do everything well.”
District Standings
Even with the loss, Borgia stayed fifth in Class 2 District 2 with 27.45 points. Cuba (0-4, 20.33) is behind Borgia.
Lutheran St. Charles (3-1, 50.67) leads the standings, followed by Grandview (3-1, 40.58), Duchesne (2-2, 34.75) and Hermann (2-2, 29.75).
Box Score
StM — 7-21-7-7=42
BOR — 0-0-0-0=0
First Quarter
StM — Jamal Roberts 29 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
StM — De’Shawn Fuller 20 run (Kamper kick), 9:24
StM — Chase Hendricks 7 pass from Caron Spann (Kamper kick), 3:34
StM — Fuller 13 pass from Spann (Kamper kick), 0:36
Third Quarter
StM — Fuller 34 interception return (Kamper kick), 10:09
Fourth Quarter
StM — Cyril Ikeh 83 pass from Spann (Kamper kick), 11:35