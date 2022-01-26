You’ve got to hit your free throws.
That’s the lesson the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights learned Friday in a home league loss to St. Mary’s 55-47.
“Our shooting, in general, was off,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Part of that was due to St. Mary’s. They speed you up and make it tough to shoot the ball. That’s a credit to the tenacious defense they play.”
Borgia (9-6, 1-3) had success against the Dragons. St. Mary’s led after one quarter, 11-7, but Borgia took a 21-20 lead to the half and was up after three quarters, 35-34.
Borgia had plenty of chances to add to the lead, but went 0-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Free throws were a problem area for Borgia. For the game, Borgia was 11-26 for the game. In the second half, Borgia hit just 3-11 from the stripe.
“It was a great ballgame,” Neier said. “It was close until the last few minutes. It was back-and-forth until the end.”
Another area where the Knights struggled was shooting from beyond the three-point arc. Borgia knocked down just two of 17 attempts.
Adam Rickman led Borgia with 21 points and 14 rebounds. He added five steals, four blocked shots and two assists. Rickman went 7-18 from the free-throw line.
Grant Schroeder was next with 16 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. He hit one of the three-point shots and went 3-3 from the free-throw line.
Sam Dunard checked in with five points, including one three-point basket.
Jack Nobe netted four points with six rebounds, three blocked shots and an assist.
Heath Landwehr scored one point with one rebound.
Drew Fischer handed out four assists with four rebounds and two steals.
Nathan Kell posted an assist and a steal.
Tate Marquart pulled down a rebound.
For St. Mary’s, Kaliel Boyd scored 15 points with one three-point basket. He was 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Kameron Taylor scored 11 points with two three-point baskets. He was 1-1 from the free-throw line.
Zyree Collins closed with nine points. He had one three-point basket and went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Zamier Collins had nine points with one three-point basket.
Noah Johnson scored seven points while going 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Malik Dennis and Corey Green each closed with two points.
St. Mary’s hit five three-point baskets and went 10-13 from the free-throw line.
Borgia plays again Tuesday in the first round of the Union Tournament. The Knights open against Pacific and will play again either Thursday (losers’ bracket) or Friday (winners’ bracket) in the second round. Games each night are 7 p.m. Borgia, the second seed, will face either third-seeded Union or No. 6 Lutheran South.