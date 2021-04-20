Playing with optimal conditions Wednesday, the East Central College soccer Falcons opened their home schedule.
For the men, it was the first time this season at home. For the new women’s team, it was the first-ever official home match.
Although the weather was nearly perfect, honors went to the visitors in both games. St. Louis Community College beat the men in the opener, 1-0, and prevailed over the ECC women in the second game, 2-0.
In the men’s game, Fabricio Salazar Mancilla (Colegio Claretiano de Lima) netted the game’s lone goal with 2:05 left in the opening half.
The Archers had a free kick from just outside the box. Bailey Hoehne (Pacific) made the initial save, but the ball went to Macilla, who put the ball back in on goal. It slipped just inside the right post as Hoehne and defender Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England) hustled to clear it.
“The men’s team was unlucky to be on the end of a loss,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “The team controlled possession and created several chances but wasn’t able to convert into goals. St. Louis was well organized and difficult to break down.”
In the women’s game, Lily Sporleder (Maplewood-Richmond Heights) scored the opener.
Sporleder’s shot came from inside the box and appeared to possibly deflect inside the left post with 3:47 to play in the opening half.
Makayla Williams (Lutheran North) made it 2-0 with 24:03 left in the second half. She received a pass from Megan Barton (Marquette) and was able to knock it past Hannah Olive (Union) for the second goal.
Mia Kristensen (Duchesne) recorded the shutout.
“The women’s team competed very well against the best team in the conference,” Clayes said. “We caused some problems from set plays and counter attacks through Zoe Gaszak (St. Clair) and Abby Layton (Pacific). I thought Destiny Boehm and Sami Starling did a great job defensively, but St. Louis was just too strong.”
The men play Saturday at home against Crowder College with a 2 p.m. start. The women are off.
Both teams play at home again Wednesday, hosting Mineral Area College. The women will play first with a 2 p.m. start. The men follow at 4 p.m.
The teams head to Hillsboro Saturday, April 24, for matches against Jefferson College. The women start the day at noon and the men play at 2 p.m.