Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.