Scoring three runs in the fifth inning, the St. Louis Community College Archers captured the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title Saturday over the East Central College Falcons, 3-2.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) pitched for the Falcons.
“Haley pitched a great game, only allowing three hits,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “It’s too bad they all came in the fourth inning and St. Louis took advantage of it.”
East Central, which finished the season at 23-15-1, came back from the three-run rally. Pacific graduates Lilly Prichard and Maddie Greco hit solo home runs, but that was the end of the ECC rally.
“We tried to come back with Lilly’s solo shot in the fifth and Maddie’s in the sixth,” Wallach said. “We just came up short.”
Greco’s home run was her 13th of the season, tying her with Shelby Friend (Newburg) for most home runs in a season (since 2006). Friend hit 13 in both years of her East Central career.
“It was a great team effort,” Wallach said. “The girls competed hard and gave everything they had, just like they have all season.”
With the two regional losses, the Falcons split the six games with St. Louis this year.
“We went 3-3 against St. Louis and five of the games were nail-biters,” Wallach said “It just so happened that they squeaked out two of their wins at the right time.”
St. Louis moves to the Central B District final and will host an Illinois team this weekend.
“We’ve got to tip our cap to St. Louis, but I couldn’t be more proud of our girls,” Wallach said.