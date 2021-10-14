McKayla Giles’ goal in the 70th minute proved to be the lone marker Friday as the St. Louis Community College women’s soccer Archers defeated East Central College, 1-0.
Playing in Kirkwood, Washington High School graduate Mia Lanemann assisted on the game-winning goal for the Archers (7-4-1).
East Central (3-11) got eight saves from Gabby Mattli (St. Francis Borgia Regional).
“Gabby Mattli was fantastic in goal again, but the match was more even this time out,” East Central Head Coach Martin Clayes said. “Just need to continue to improve on the offensive end to be a real threat come playoff time.”
Lanemann is one of two Washington High School graduates playing for St. Louis Community College. Jessica Donnelly also played.
Lanemann and Donnelly both have started all 12 games this season for St. Louis. Lanemann has scored five goals with three assists. Donnelly has scored three goals.
Lanemann also has played one goal in net, earning a win and allowing one goal.
Mia Kristensen made three saves in goal for the Archers to earn the shutout.
The Falcons host Mineral Area College Wednesday afternoon.