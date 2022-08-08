For the second day in a row, Missouri teams faced mixed results in the American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament at Bobby Hayes Stadium in Pelham, Alabama.
Jefferson City Post 5 was able to hang with Alabama champion Troy Post 70 for a while before falling in the winners’ bracket, 12-5.
Post 5 vies to stay alive Friday at 10 a.m. against Kansas winner Pittsburg Post 64.
In the losers’ bracket, Fort Smith, Arkansas, Post 31 lost to a Missouri team for the second consecutive day. St. Joseph Post 11, the Missouri champion, shut out Fort Smith in Thursday’s first game, 2-0.
With the win, St. Joseph will play Gonzales, Louisiana, Post 81 Friday in the 1 p.m. elimination game.
In the other Tuesday games:
• Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64 eliminated host Shelby County, Alabama, Post 555, 11-0, in five innings.
• Tupelo, Mississippi, Post 49 stayed undefeated with a 2-1 win over Gonzales, Louisiana, Post 81.
The last two unbeaten teams, Troy and Tupelo, play at 4 p.m.
Korbin Lamb-Bodde did it again.
The St. Joseph Post 11 hurler pitched a five-hit shutout to lift his team to a 2-0 win Thursday.
Lamb-Bodde struck out five and needed just 80 pitches to get through the complete game.
St. Joseph scored twice in the bottom of the first, and that was enough to win the game.
Keaton Mudd, Logan Miller and Cooper Loe each had two hits for Post 11. Mudd doubled.
Connor Bell, Brock Steggall and Derek Sprague singled.
Rawlins Brant walked. Bell and Matt Caudill were hit by pitches.
Mudd and Bell scored the runs. Loe recorded both RBIs.
Ben Brooks went the distance for Fort Smith, allowing two runs on nine hits, one walk and two hit batters over six innings. He struck out three.
Trevor Grubbs was the only batter to figure out Lamb-Bodde and he had two hits, including a double.
Brooks, Eli Gilreath and Eli Caldarera singled.
Fort Smith stranded seven runners while St. Joseph left eight on base.
For two innings, Post 5 was able to stay with the Alabama champions.
Each side scored once in the first and four times in the second.
That’s when things changed.
Troy added a run in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three more in the sixth. Jefferson City was unable to push a runner across the plate again.
Troy outhit Post 5, 13-7. Jefferson City made two of the game’s three errors and stranded seven runners to four for Post 70.
Jaden Kolb started and went 1.2 innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits. He struck out one.
Holden Brand took the loss, going 1.2 innings while allowing three runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Hunter Berendzen finished the game, going 3.2 innings while allowing four runs on four hits and one walk.
Nate Roark led the offense with two hits.
Luke Cavender tripled while Calen Kruger, Nick Jefferies, Jace Kesel and Jack Robertson singled.
Kruger, Jefferies, Kesel and Robertson walked. Kruger stole two bases while Jefferies, Roark and Trevor Jordan stole one.
Kruger scored twice. Jake Schulte, Robertson and Cavender scored once.
Cavender drove in two runs. Jefferies and Kesel each had one RBI.
For Troy, Trey Cavanaugh started and went 1.1 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Walker Stallworth came in and earned the win, going 5.2 innings while allowing two hits and three walks. He struck out five.
Troy hammered two homers in the game. Brooks Bryan and Shelton Arroryo hit those.
Tanner Taylor doubled and tripled.
Darryl Lee, Bryan, Arroryo, Taylor and Drew Shiver each had two hits.
Todd Clay stole two bases.
Lee, Bryan, Arroryo, Taylor and Shiver each scored twice.
Bryan drove in four while Arroryo had three RBIs.