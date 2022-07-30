The first game of the Senior Legion State Tournament ended up featuring the same two teams as the final game of the tournament.
St. Joseph Post 11 (20-6) defeated Jefferson City Post 5 (21-4-1) Tuesday in the opening contest of the tournament in Sedalia, 5-1.
Post 5 battled back through the losers’ bracket Wednesday to earn a rematch with Post 11 in the championship series Thursday.
Post 11 opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning, adding to the advantage with one run in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Jefferson City was finally able to break through onto the scoreboard with a lone tally in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Bronco Whitt was the winning pitcher. In 6.2 innings pitched, he allowed one run on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Korbin Lamb-Bodde recorded the final out.
Chase Schneiders pitched four innings for Post 5, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks. He recorded three strikeouts.
Holden Brand pitched three innings of relief. He surrendered two runs on one hit and seven walks, striking out one.
Cooper Loe paced the St. Joseph offense with three hits, all singles. He also walked once, stole a base and drove in a run.
Logan Miller doubled, singled, walked, stole three bases, drove in a run and scored three times.
Keaton Mudd singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Bryson Brown singled and walked twice.
Brock Steggall drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Conner Bell walked once, was hit by a pitch twice and scored.
Derek Sprague walked twice and drove in a run.
Matthew Caudill and Zayne Ulmer both drew a walk.
Post 5 had just three hits, all singles by Trevor Jordan, Jaden Kolb and Nicholas Jeffries.
Nathaniel Roark, Jace Kessel, Jordan and Jeffries each drew a walk.
Calen Kruger, Billy Underwood and Kessel were hit by pitches.
Underwood scored the lone run for Post 5. He was driven in by Roark.
Luke Cavender stole a base.