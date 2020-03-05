Making a move to Class 4 this season, the St. Joseph’s Academy Angels moved quickly Saturday to defeat Pacific in the opening round of district play, 59-31.
“The last month of our season has been really tough,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “We played some really good Four Rivers Conference teams.”
The Angels (13-10) were seeded third in Class 4 District 4 and opened by beating Pacific (10-16).
St. Joseph’s Academy jumped out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 36-12. It was 47-22 through three quarters.
“Going into the game we were dealing with injured and sick players, Annie Mueller has been playing with sprained ankle, Lilly Prichard hurt her knee in Francis Howell game but wanted to try it,” Thoele said. “Sam Schnieder had a fractured ankle. So we were playing shorthanded.”
Within the first minute of the game, Prichard had to leave the contest due to injury. The senior guard did not return.
Two Pacific players combined for the majority of the team’s points.
Shelby Kelemen netted 11 points with two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot. She hit all three of Pacific’s three-point baskets.
“Shelby did step up and shot the ball really well,” Thoele said. “It was her best and most consistent game this year.”
Kiley Stahl scored 10 points with seven rebounds and three steals. She knocked down six of her 10 free-throw chances. “Kiley has been one of our most consistent players,” Thoele said. “She just does her thing. She plays hard and does her job.”
For the game, Pacific was 8-19 from the line.
Next in scoring was Cori O’Neill with four points, four rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
Mueller scored three points with two rebounds and two steals.
Hannah Bruns scored the final two points.
Molly Prichard netted one point with three rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Alaina Greer recorded two steals and a rebound. Kaitlyn Hanna added one rebound.
Guard Emily Lally led St. Joseph’s Academy in scoring with 20 points. She knocked down four of her team’s 10 three-point baskets and added five assists, one blocked shot, one rebound and one steal.
Kiley Duchardt netted 12 points with seven rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
Kathryn Conaty had eight points, two steals, one assist and one rebound.
Allie Westphale scored six points with three assists, three blocked shots, three rebounds and two steals.
Michele Origliasso scored five points with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Sarah Stewart netted three points with four assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Alaina Novotny scored three points with two rebounds.
Sydney Hilker scored two points with four rebounds and an assist.
Allison Jansen pulled down 10 rebounds with two assists and a steal.
Hannah Steffens had three rebounds.
St. Joseph’s Academy went 7-12 from the free-throw line.
The Angels lost Monday to Rockwood Summit in the semifinals, 55-45.