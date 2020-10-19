A promising season came to an abrupt end Wednesday.
Washington, the No. 1 seed in Class 5 District 2, was upset in the first round of the tournament at Lakeview Park by the No. 8 seed, St. Joseph’s Academy (7-4), 6-4.
The Lady Jays complete the season with a 19-6 record. From Sept. 2 to Oct. 7, Washington won 18 consecutive games.
When St. Joseph’s did its damage, it was at the times Washington struggled to adjust to the strike zone.
The Angels scored four times in the fourth inning with two of those runs coming on bases-loaded walks.
Washington battled back with the long ball as Lacy Monzyk led off the fifth inning with a solo home run.
After an Allie Huddleston double and a Lexi Lewis infield single, Emma Vodnansky scored Huddleston on a squeeze play to cut the lead in half.
In the sixth inning, Taylor Brown led off with a single through the right side of the infield and Emily Bruckerhoff launched a two-run home run to tie the score.
After a one-out single in the top of the seventh, St. Joseph’s again benefited from free passes as two walks loaded the bases and a hit batter brought in the go-ahead run. The Angels added a second run in the seventh on a wild pitch.
Washington got the tying run on base and the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning after Christine Gerling led off with a single and Myla Inman drew a walk.
However, St. Joseph’s pitcher Michelle Origliasso induced a pop-up and clinched the win with a strikeout to get out of the jam.
Gerling started in the circle for Washington. She allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 2.2 innings.
Brown threw the final 4.1 innings and surrendered two runs on one hit and four walks, striking out seven.
The Lady Jays recorded 10 hits against Origliasso, a lefty who pitched the complete game.
Gerling singled three times.
Lewis beat out two ground balls for singles.
Bruckerhoff and Monzyk each homered.
Huddleston doubled.
Maddie Holtmeyer and Brown each singled.
Kendall Nix, Huddleston, Bruckerhoff and Monzyk scored the four Washington runs.
Monzyk and Inman each reached on walks.
Lewis stole a base.
Vodnansky, Inman and Lewis each sacrificed.
No. 4 Eureka defeated St. Joseph’s in Thursday’s semifinals, 5-0, advancing to play No. 3 Marqutte in the championship game Friday.