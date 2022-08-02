It took two games and 19 innings, but the St. Joseph Post 11 Seniors are your 2022 Missouri American Legion state champions.
It’s the first state title for St. Joseph Post 11. American Legion baseball in Missouri goes back to 1929.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It took two games and 19 innings, but the St. Joseph Post 11 Seniors are your 2022 Missouri American Legion state champions.
It’s the first state title for St. Joseph Post 11. American Legion baseball in Missouri goes back to 1929.
Post 11 fell to Jefferson City Post 5 Thursday afternoon at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium in the first game of the championship series, 7-6 in 12 innings.
In the winner-take-all game, Post 11 used a seven-run fifth inning to beat Jefferson City, 8-5.
St. Joseph (22-7) heads to Pelham, Alabama, next week for the Mid-South Regional and will take on the Alabama winner Wednesday in the opener at 4 p.m.
Jefferson City (24-5-1) also will be going to Alabama to replace the Oklahoma state champion. Post 5 will play the Arkansas winner Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Second Game
After the event started 1.5 hours late due to rain in the Sedalia area, the first game took 12 innings to complete with Jefferson City holding on at the end.
In the second game, Post 5 took the early advantage, 2-0, after three innings. St. Joseph cut it to 2-1 in the fourth before things exploded in the fifth.
Post 11 scored seven times, and that proved to be enough to win the game. Jefferson City wasn’t done. Post 5 scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and once in the seventh, but the game ended with St. Joseph winning the title.
Post 11 outhit Jefferson City, 11-10. Jefferson City made two errors.
Brock Steggall went 5.2 innings for the win, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks. He struck out five.
Keaton Mudd closed out the game, going 1.1 innings while allowing a run on three hits.
Nate Roark started for Post 5 and took the loss. He allowed eight runs on 11 hits and two walks. Roark fanned one.
Trevor Jordan closed out the game, allowing a walk over three innings while striking out one.
Logan Miller led Post 11 with three hits. Mudd and Steggall each had two. Steggall scored twice. Cooper Loe drove in two runs.
Jaden Kolb and Jace Kesel each had two hits for Post 5. Kolb doubled.
Nick Jefferies scored two runs and Kolb had two RBIs.
First Game
The opener was a marathon and Post 11 had the potential tying run on second base when the game ended.
Jefferson City opened with two runs in the top of the first, but Post 11 tied it in the third. The score stayed tied through the seventh inning and beyond.
In the 11th, Post 5 went ahead with a run, but St. Joseph tied it in the bottom of the inning.
The 12th yielded more runs than the previous 11 combined. Jefferson City scored four times in the top of the 12th. St. Joseph charged back with three runs in the bottom of the inning before Post 5 closed it out and forced the winner-take-all game.
Each side had 10 hits in the game. St. Joseph made three errors.
Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision as both hit the pitch limits in the seventh inning.
St. Joseph’s Loe went 6.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Billy Underwood went 6.2 innings for Post 5, allowing two runs on four hits, six walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Hunter Berendzen got the win, going five innings while allowing four runs on six hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out six. Berendzen closed with 95 pitches.
Roark threw three pitches to get the last out, and a save.
Conner Bell took the loss, going 5.1 innings while allowing five runs on six hits, four walks and two hit batters. He struck out four.
Calen Kruger, Jordan and Underwood each had two hits for Post 5.
Underwood doubled and scored twice.
Bell and Steggall each had three hits and drove in two runs for St. Joseph. Bell doubled.
Miller added two hits.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.