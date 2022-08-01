SEDALIA — Korbin Lamb-Bodde mystified Washington Post 218’s bats Wednesday afternoon at Liberty Park Stadium in the Missouri State Senior Legion Tournament winners’ bracket final.
Lamb-Bodde held Post 218 to just one hit through six innings on the way to leading St. Joseph Post 11 (20-6) to a 10-1 win.
“I think the St. Joseph pitcher put the cold on our bats,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We didn’t make any contact and we didn’t do anything good against him.”
Washington (32-7-2) dropped into the final Wednesday game against Jefferson City Post 5 to see which team would advance to Thursday’s championship series.
St. Joseph took the lead with two runs in the top of the first inning, and that was more than Post 11 needed to win the game.
Post 11 added single runs in the second and sixth to extend the lead to 4-0.
The seventh inning was both Washington’s highlight and lowlight. Post 218 got a run in the bottom of the inning when Dane Eckhoff hustled home on a sacrifice fly by Aden Pecka.
However, that came after St. Joseph scored six times in the top of the inning.
Lamb-Bodde went the distance in his final tournament appearance. He earned a save in Post 11’s win over Jefferson City Post 5 Tuesday. In this game, he went all seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and one hit batter. He struck out five.
Washington struggled to get solid contact throughout the game.
“He was pitching backwards, for sure,” Getsee said. “We needed to find a way to solve the puzzle. We couldn’t find it. He had a curveball and a slider and both worked. We were guessing at the wrong times.”
Sam Turilli took the loss, going 6.1 innings while allowing five runs on eight hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out a pair.
Weston Meyer got the final two outs and allowed five runs on five hits and two walks.
St. Joseph, looking for its first state title in at least 62 years, outhit Washington, 13-3. Post 11 made the game’s lone error.
For Washington, Sam Paule doubled. Eckhoff and Pecka singled.
Paule was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Eckhoff scored the run and Pecka drove him home on a sacrifice fly.
Keaton Mudd, Conner Bell, Lamb-Bodde and Derek Sprague each had two hits. Mudd tripled.
Logan Miller, Matthew Caudill, Brock Stegall, Cooper Loe and Zayne Ulmer each singled.
Caudill, Stegall and Lamb-Bodde walked. Mudd and Miller were hit by pitches.
Sprague and Ulmer put down sacrifice bunts.
Mudd, Stegall and Lamb-Bodde stole bases and scored two runs apiece.
Miller, Caudill, Bell and Loe scored once.
Lamb-Bodde and Sprague each drove in two runs. Mudd, Miller, Caudill, Bell, Loe and Ulmer each had one RBI.