Five riders won more than one class Sunday in the Motocross races at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
Nobody won as many times as St. Charles rider Sam St. John, who took first place in the 50cc 7-8 class, the 65cc 7-9 class and the 50cc Open.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 5:14 am
Ace Enloe of St. Clair, Dylan Burkett of Freeburg, Illinois, Jackson Potashnick of Sikeston and Michael Hicks of Fenton each won two classes.
The top three in each class were as follows:
• 250cc Intermediate - B — Enloe placed first, followed by Joseph Wegrzyn (Moscow Mills) and Kevin Brower (Wentzville).
• 250cc Novice - C — Burkett raced to first place with Roger Beilman (Foristell) in second place and Jacob Jones in third.
• 65cc Open — Jamie Witzig of Labadie raced to first place. Second went to Cash King (Labadie) and third to Maddix Devine (Belle).
• 50cc 4-6 — Danny Burke of Labadie won the class with second going to Brantley Pepper (Arnold) and third to Jett Nowak (St. Clair).
• 50cc 7-8 — St. John was followed by William Waldrop (Washington) in second place and Chase Rawson (Bonne Terre) in third.
• Supermini (12-16) — Potaschnick was the first to finish this race with Parker McDonald (O’Fallon) coming in second and Ayden Oggesen (Fenton) third.
• Motorcyle Beginner — Timothy Conger Jr. won this class. Second place went to Ben Wegrzyn (Moscow Mills) and third to William Powell (St. Louis).
• 65cc 7-9 — St. John placed first, King second and Dominic Moore (St. Clair) third.
• 65cc 10-11 — Korbin Wells of Irondale won the race with Ben Hoffman (Cedar Hill) coming in second and Witzig third.
• 250cc Expert - A — Hicks finished first with Preston Taylor (Hartings, Nebraska) placing second and Theodore Pauli (Edwardsville, Illinois) third.
• Open Intermediate - B — Enloe ranked first in this two-racer class. Nicholas Hastie was the runner-up.
• Big Bike Open — Kyle Hussey (St. Charles) won the class. Wegrzyn placed second and third went to Nathan Keith (Union).
• 50cc Open — St. John completed his third victory. Burke ranked second and Rawson third.
• 85cc Open — Layton Manning was the race winner. McDonald finished as the runner up with Wells coming in third.
• 85cc 12-15 — Potashnick earned his second win. Jason Lange (St. Clair) placed second and Campbell Owen third.
• Open Novice - C — Burkett notched his second class win, followed by Roger Seger (Pevely) in second place and Keith in third.
• Youth Beginner — Oggesen recorded the class win, followed by Kaylee DeClue in second and Emry Henninger (Palmyra) in third.
• Open Expert - A — Hicks gained his second victory. Second place went to Carter Gordon (Louisville, Illinois) and third to Hussey.
