Team play was important in more ways than one Friday.
St. James shot a 216 to win the Sullivan Scramble tournament, which split each school’s players into three teams of two and then added up the three tandem scores.
St. Francis Borgia was the runner-up team with a score of 219, situated equidistant between the top-performing Tigers and the third-place team, Hermann, which shot a 222.
“The boys had a nice day in the Sullivan Tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “As a team we were able to finish in second place. The boys did a great job of working together and not putting themselves in a bad position.”
Union ranked fourth with a score of 230, followed by Linn (234), St. Clair (239), Pacific (251), Sullivan (265) and Owensville (335).
Owensville’s score is reflective of the team fielding just two pairs and accepting the penalty score of 162 for its blank third tandem.
Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl and Nolan Brune were the top pair on the day, shooting a 63.
Linn’s Jeff Maasen and Brett Winslow had the second lowest score with a 64.
Borgia’s Austin Cooper and Kyan Maciejewski tied the St. James pair of Wilson McDaniel and Jackson Marcee for third place. Both tandems shot a 69.
Borgia’s Sam Tuepker and Alex Weber carded a 70 to place fifth.
St. James’ sixth-place pair of Hunter Redburn and Isaiah Cairer shot an even par of 71.
Two sets of Union golfers tied for seventh place as Jace Pipes and Will Herbst shot a 73, matching the score of teammates Dalton Adkins and Peyton Hall.
Hermann’s EJ Lindahl and Easton Stiers shot a 74 and ranked ninth. St. James’ Jack Wilson and Ryan Spurgeon rounded out the top 10 with a 76.
Borgia’s third team was comprised of Ryker Obermark and Alex Linz, who together shot a round of 80.
Union’s Markus Sansom and Colin Trybus rounded out the Wildcats’ score with an 84.
St. Clair’s three teams were Cameron Simcox and Brandon Barnes (79), Hayden Johnson and Ryan Meek (80) and Anthony Broeker and Carter Short (80).
“Overall, I was very pleased with how the boys played today,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said. “This is a fun event, because it’s a scramble format and it’s something different that the boys don’t get to participate in any other event throughout the spring. The groups did a great job with the team aspect of things, because where one team member wasn’t playing well, their partner picked them up in that category. The boys have played much better over the last two weeks and I am excited to see them continue to make necessary improvements.”
Pacific’s pairings were Andrae Sudduth and Beau Anderson (78), Zach Cowsert and Grant Anderson (84) and Jacob Dattoli and Zach Bruns (89).
