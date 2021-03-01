It all came down to Wednesday night in St. James.
In a contest of teams at the top of the Four Rivers Conference, the host Lady Tigers rolled past Union to claim the league crown, 58-42.
“It feels great, it always does,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said. “It’s such a tough league. It’s good every year, and anytime you can survive this league unscathed, it’s going to feel good. These kids worked hard for this. They deserved it.”
St. James ended the regular season at 19-5 overall, 7-0 in the Four Rivers Conference.
“You can’t set it up any better,” Wells said about the showdown. “That was an undefeated team and they had played one close game all year. We knew the test we were in for. We watched them on film and we knew they were different in a good way. It took everything we had. We have a well-rounded group, which is balanced and gets it done in a lot of ways from a lot of different spots. We were able to overcome just how good their point guard is. Once again, I’m proud of the kids.”
Union dropped to 15-1 overall, 6-1 in the FRC.
“We just didn’t play consistently,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We just never got everyone on the same page. They run girls in and out, and they’re a lot deeper than us. That’s part of it. We’ve got to move on. That’s all we can do.”
Rapert hopes his team will learn from the defeat.
“You want to win every game you play,” Rapert said. “We’ve got to move on and get ready for the district. Maybe this game will make us tougher.”
Both teams next play in district tournaments.
Union is the top seed in the three-team Class 5 District 4 Tournament. The Lady ’Cats will host either No. 2 Sullivan or third-seeded Pacific Thursday at 6 p.m. Pacific plays Monday at Sullivan.
“I told them, ‘Do you know how many teams would love to be 15-1 and have home court advantage through the district?’ ” Rapert said. “What they do from here is on them. We have six seniors who have a chance to make it right in the end. Hopefully we can do that.”
St. James is seeded second in Class 4 District 9 to Fatima. The Lady Tigers will host the Blair Oaks-Cuba winner Wednesday at 6 p.m. The district title game will take place next Friday at 6 p.m. with the highest remaining seed hosting.
Union’s Reagan Rapert scored the first two points of the game on free throws, but the lead was short-lived. St. James roared to a 19-9 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Tigers continued to add to the lead in the second quarter, but there was one major highlight for Union.
With 5:36 to play in the second quarter, Union senior Emily Gaebe hit the second of two free throws, cutting the St. James lead to 21-12. That gave Gaebe 1,000 points for her career.
“I am proud of Emily,” Pat Rapert said. “This is a big accomplishment for her. Emily likes to compete and is obviously a big part of what we do and why we have been successful. We will honor Emily before the district championship game.”
St. James built the lead up to 13 points at the half, 33-20.
After three quarters, the Lady Tigers led by a score of 47-32. The final victory margin ended up at 16 points, 58-42.
“We did a good job pushing in transition,” Wells said. “If it wasn’t there, we did a good job being patient and finding a hole in their defense. I know we forced more turnovers and had more points off turnovers and second-chance points. Those were the goals and keys in the win.”
Eight players scored for St. James with two reaching double figures.
Freshman guard Kori Alcorn was the top St. James scorer with 14 points. She hit two of the five St. James three-point baskets. Alcorn also had seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
“She’s a special player and a special talent,” Wells said. “She’s been a challenge to me all year ... She’s really opening up, and we’re getting close. She’s really become a floor general, and she’s doing a great job for us.”
Kendall Costoplos, another freshman, closed with 13 points off the bench. She added two rebounds and an assist.
Riley Whitener checked in with eight points and two rebounds.
Bailey Wells concluded the game with seven points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
A third freshman, Emily Recker, closed with six points, two steals and one rebound.
Senior Hannah Marcee, honored before the game for reaching the 1,000-point mark Monday against Hermann, scored five points with 13 rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Alyson Bullock scored four points with three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Livi Herron had one point with an assist and a steal.
Cailey Sanders pulled in four rebounds and had one assist.
St. James went 9-19 from the free-throw line.
Union’s scoring was limited to three players.
Reagan Rapert scored half of Union’s 42 points. Her 21 included going 11-13 from the free-throw line.
Gaebe concluded with 11 points. The free throw she made for her 1,000th point was the only one she made.
Julia Overstreet ended with 10 points and hit both of Union’s three-point baskets in the fourth quarter.
“We shot poorly from the free-throw line,” Pat Rapert said. “In the first half, we missed about 10 layups. You can’t beat a team like that missing layups and free throws. We cut it to 12 at one point, but we missed a box-out, and they got the rebound and scored. That was a rally killer.”
Depth was a factor as well. St. James rotated nine players into the game, trying to maintain tempo control and play physically around the basket.
“We can survive some foul trouble because we had a lot of that tonight,” Wells said. “We also can keep throwing bodies out there who can play. That’s a testament to my kids. We have three or four kids who play six to 10 minutes per game and could go somewhere else and play 32 minutes per game and never come off the court. When they come into the game, they play their butts off, accept their roles and do everything I ask them to do. I couldn’t ask for more from them.”
Union ended up using eight players but only seven played considerable minutes.