Golfers took on cold and windy conditions Thursday morning at the Salem Invitational.
St. James adapted to the conditions the best, winning the boys golf event with a team score of 344. The Tigers were led by the event’s individual champion, Wilson McDaneil, who finished the course in 80 strokes.
St. Clair took fourth place in the tournament with 404 strokes.
“Conditions were not ideal with it being cold and windy,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said. “However, our guys continued to battle through adversity and make improvements. We had several individuals post personal bests in competition play.”
Senior Cameron Simcox led the Bulldogs with a 97.
Brandon Barnes was just one shot behind at 98.
Hayden Johnson posted a 100.
Ty Edgar’s 110 and Dalton Shadrick’s 111 rounded out the St. Clair scorecard.
St. Clair is next scheduled to golf Wednesday at the St. James Tournament, starting at 8 a.m.