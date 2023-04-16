No golfer put together a better grade Wednesday at the St. James Tiger Classic than Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl.
The defending Class 2 state champion shot a round of 72, an even par, at the St. James Golf Club to win the individual title at the event.
However, St. James put together the top team score of 343, coming in six strokes under Hermann’s 349.
Union was the runner up with a score of 362, followed by St. Clair (400), Pacific (408), Salem (434), Sullivan (462) and Owensville (478).
“Our boys did a great job of grinding through difficult rounds,” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said. “As a team, we struggled in the first nine holes, but made adjustments and (were) able to produce much better scores than I anticipated on the back nine.”
St. James’ Jackson Marcee was the individual runner-up with a score of 80.
St. James’ Wilson McDaniel (84), Hemann’s Nolan Brune (86) and Union’s Will Herbst (88) finished in the top five individually.
St. James’ Jake Wilson (89), Union’s Peyton Hall (89), St. James’ Hunter Redburn (90), St. Clair’s Hayden Johnson (91) and St. James’ Isaiah Cairer (91) rounded out the top 10.
Dalton Adkins’ round of 92, Jace Pipes’ 93 and Markus Sansom’s 100 completed the Union scorecard.
Brandon Barnes shot a 103 to give St. Clair its second-best score. Carter Short (104), Cameron Simcox (108) and Anthony Broeker (111) also represented the Bulldogs.
For the fifth-place Indians, Beau Anderson led the way with a 94.
Also shooting for Pacific were Zach Cowsert (101), Andrae Sudduth (102), Grant Anderson (111) and Zach Bruns (116).
St. James’ Ryan Spurgeon shot a 94 while golfing unattached.
Following Trigg Lindahl and Brune for Hermann were EJ Lindahl (94), Easton Stiers (97) and Larry Thompson (118).
Sullivan’s scorecard featured Carsen Dudley (105), Easton Purvis (106), Trevor Alexander (124), Max Avery (127) and Matt Mallory (132).
Golfing for Owensville were Crew Epstein (100), Zander Smith (124), Camryn Caldwell (126) and Brandon Graham (128).
Salem’s scores included Jamal Metcalf (98), Tyler Roseman (107), Ben Snider (109), Daniel Black (120) and Chandler Breakfield (129).
