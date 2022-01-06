Hosting an early Four Rivers Conference girls basketball showdown, the St. James Lady Tigers upended the New Haven Lady Shamrocks Monday, 51-39.
“I think it was the first game for both teams after a long Christmas layoff so the game wasn’t very pretty,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said.
New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick felt his team played well defensively.
“Defensively, I thought we did a great job limiting inside scoring opportunities,” Peirick said. “We wanted to take away (Alison) Bullock on the interior, and also, their direct driving lanes to the basket. In the first half, when they missed shots, we did a great job of cleaning up the glass. In the second half they didn’t miss. They hit 12 threes in the game, seven of them came in the second half. Credit to them.”
St. James improved to 10-1 overall, 1-0 in Four Rivers Conference play. New Haven dropped to 7-3 overall, 1-1 in league action.
Livi Herron led St. James with 15 points. Emily Recker scored 11 points. Other St. James scorers were Kendall Costoplos with seven points, Lydia Kemnitzer with six, Ally Hartley with five, Rylee Hancock with four, Tess Crocker with two and Bullock with one point.
Mackenzie Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 15 points. Brenna Langenberg netted nine points while Aubri Meyer was next with seven. Peyton Sumpter scored six points and Tressa Carver added two.
“Offensively, we had a really tough shooting night from the perimeter,” Peirick said. “St. James does a great job pressuring the ball, and making it tough to get ball reversals and skips for open looks. There were periods of time where we had great offensive possessions — working the ball through the high post, and penetrating gaps with purposeful drives, but their pressure eventually ground us down.”
St. James led after a tight first quarter, 13-12. At the half, the Lady Tigers were up by four points, 25-21.
“I thought New Haven won the battle of tempo in the first half, not allowing us to go on any big runs,” Wells said.
It was 39-26 in favor of the host team through three quarters.
“I felt in the third quarter and start of the fourth, we were able to get some tempo and get the game moving up and down and get some easy baskets in transition,” Wells said. “Our shooters did a nice job last night also of stepping into shots with confidence.”
Wells complimented the Lady Shamrocks for fighting to the end.
“New Haven fought to the buzzer however, going on a 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter, really exposing our defense,” Wells said.
“In conference and district play, we will have to make some adjustments in order to get the tempo we want, and put together 32 minutes.”
New Haven returns to action Thursday, visiting Cuba. The Lady Shamrocks play next week in the South Callaway Tournament.