St. James senior Jacob Wilson might not have made the Four Rivers Conference boys golf all-conference list.
But he was the Tigers’ most valuable player Monday. Wilson’s round of 92 gave the Tigers the Four Rivers Conference team title at Sullivan Golf Course.
“Our whole team had a fantastic day and it ended up in our favor,” St. James Head Coach Zane Garr said. “I think winning the conference meet instilled more motivation going into Districts next Monday. I am hoping to compete as good, if not even better, at districts.”
St. James and Union were tied at 338 when the top four scores for each team were added up. Both teams were four strokes ahead of Hermann (342).
However, Wilson’s 92 was better than Union’s Markus Sansom’s score of 103, which gave the team title to the Tigers.
Rounding out the team standings were Pacific (370), St. Clair (377), Sullivan (421) and Owensville (454).
St. James was led by Hunter Redburn’s 81 and Wilson McDaniel’s 82. The two seniors placed fourth and fifth overall.
Jackson Marcee, a sophomore, ended at 84, good for seventh place overall.
The fourth score came from sophomore Isaiah Cairer at 91.
St. James also claimed the FRC regular season title, going undefeated in meets against other league teams.
Union had two medalists. Senior Jace Pipes shot 76 to finish second in the individual standings while sophomore Peyton Hall was third overall at 80. Both rounds were personal bests.
“I was very excited to see how Jace and Peyton played yesterday,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Jace rattled off three birdies in a row on 7, 8 and 9 and finished strong through the back as well. Conditions were very windy, but the course played well. That score is about what he can do on any given day, and hopefully it happens next Monday at the district as well. I spent a lot of time with Peyton and he also played to his ability. He had two bigger mistakes on 9 and 18, which resulted in a triple and double bogey on those.”
Sophomore Dalton Adkins was next, shooting 90 to place 11th.
Sophomore Colin Trybus shot 92, another personal best, while Sansom, a junior, ended at 103.
“Colin had a big improvement from last week and I hope he can continue that down the road,” Goddard said. “All in all I was pleased with the way we played from varsity down to JV as well.”
The meet medalist was Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl, who shot 73, two strokes over par, to win the title by three strokes over Pipes.
The only players not on St. James or Union to place in the top 10 were Pacific’s Beau Anderson (tied for sixth at 84), Hermann’s Emory Lindahl and Max Miller (tied for eighth at 88) and St. Clair’s Brandon Barnes (10th at 89).
Hermann’s other golfers were Nolan Brune and Easton Stiers, both at 93.
Pacific’s other golfers were Zach Cowsert (90), Andrae Sudduth (95), Grant Anderson (101) and Zach Bruns (110).
St. Clair’s additional golfers were Hayden Johnson (90), Anthony Broeker (97), Carter Short (101) and Ryan Meek (111).
“Overall, our boys had their best tournament team score of the season (377),” St. Clair Head Coach Matt Gordon said. “The windy conditions made it difficult to score low yesterday, however our boys battled through adversity and finished really well.”
Playing for Sullivan were Easton Purvis (90), Carson Dudley (98), Max Avery (109), Matthew Mallory (124) and Trevor Alexander (127).
Owensville’s golfers were Crew Epstein (93), Zander Smith (116), Camryn Caldwell (114), Brandon Graham (131) and Kadin Carr (144).
St. James’ Broc Lonning was the JV medalist at 89.
“The team was very excited about the Four Rivers Conference Tournament win,” Garr said. “One of our goals throughout the season was to win the conference. I think as the season progressed, the team understood how attainable this goal was going into the tournament. Going into Monday, we were leading the season-long race for the Four Rivers Conference title, going undefeated against all the conference schools and knew how much influence the conference tournament had since it’s weighted to the strongest. We really wanted to win, but understood that it’s really hard to do that, and I did not want to add any more pressure to the situation.”