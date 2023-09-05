The Lady Tigers undershot four other teams Wednesday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
St. James was the meet winner at 193. St. Clair finished second with 214 strokes. Pacific ranked third with 227 strokes and Sullivan shot a team score of 238.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lady Tigers undershot four other teams Wednesday at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
St. James was the meet winner at 193. St. Clair finished second with 214 strokes. Pacific ranked third with 227 strokes and Sullivan shot a team score of 238.
Belle, the only team outside the Four Rivers Conference in the meet, also played a lone individual golfer and didn’t have a team score.
“As a team, we shot seven strokes better than our first match and almost everyone improved their score from our first match on Monday,” St. Clair Head Coach Mike Eads said.
St. James had three players tie for meet medalist honors as Callie Gibson, Ella Philyaw and Lydia Kemnitzer all carded a 48.
St. Clair’s Caitlin Parmeley, St. James’ Ally Hartley and Belle’s Anastyn Lansford both shot one stroke off the lead pace, finishing with a 49.
Following Parmeley for the Lady Bulldogs were Myah Beeson (51), Sicily Humphrey (54), Trinity McDonald (60) and Rylee Pelton (62).
Gillian Bennett carded a 52 to lead Pacific. She was followed by teammates Adyson Trower (53), Lauryn Schwierjohn (59), Rhyan Murphy (63) and Lexi Lay (70).
Paige Kemnitzer shot a 53 to round out the St. James contingent.
Sullivan’s scores included a 54 for Parker Stout, a 55 for Izzy Peterson, a 63 for Maggie Zweiful, a 66 for Abigail Smith and a 71 for Olivia Barton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.