The preseason No. 1 boys basketball team in the Four Rivers Conference remains atop the standings just short of halfway through league play.
St. James (16-3, 3-0) went on the road Friday to top its third conference foe, Pacific (8-12, 1-2), 66-36.
The Tigers are tied with Hermann (13-7, 3-0) for the league lead with four conference games remaining for both squads. At 2-1, New Haven is just one game out of first. Sullivan is the only other one-loss team, holding a 1-1 league record.
St. James held a slight 8-6 lead after one quarter, but the game turned in the second period with the Tigers outscoring Pacific, 24-8, to take a 32-14 advantage at halftime.
After three quarters, the St. James lead stood at 54-27.
St. James senior guard Andrew Branson led all scorers with 23 points.
“Branson is just a man amongst boys,” VanLeer said. “He was able to do whatever he wanted to against us.”
Freshman forward Quin Blackburn led the Indians with 12 points.
Blackburn added three rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
“He had a good game and shot 6-6 from the field,” VanLeer said of Blackburn. “He ended up with 12 points and played a pretty good game.”
Dylan Myers was next for Pacific with seven points, then Jack Meyer with five. Gavin Bukowsky and Don’TA Harris each finished with four points. Carter Myers and Gavin Racer each scored two.
Carter Myers led the team in rebounding with five.
Harris notched four rebounds. Dylan Myers and Racer each rebounded two. Matt Austin, Bukowsky and Meyer all recorded one rebound.
Carter Myers was credited with two assists and Dylan Myers one.
Bukowsky and Harris both came away with two steals. Austin, Nick Iliff, Meyer, Carter Myers and Dylan Myers each stole one.
Harris and Dylan Myers each blocked a shot.
Behind Branson, Logan Chick added 20 points for the Tigers and Kadin Guese scored 10.
Other scorers included Dante Poole (six points), Drew Moritz (two), Mason Parker (two), Blake Redburn (two) and Chris Boone (one).
Pacific hosted Sullivan Tuesday in another league matchup and remains home Friday to play against Hermann at 7 p.m.