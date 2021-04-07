Eeny meeny miny mo, catch a Tiger by the ... tees?
The St. James boys golf Tigers were not caught by St. Clair during Wednesday’s dual meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course. The Tigers came in under the St. Clair score, 190-228.
Hunter Redburn was the event medalist with 44 strokes, one under St. James teammate Wilson McDaniel’s 45.
Ryan Bozada shot a 52, the top St. Clair score.
Also playing for the Bulldogs were Erik Kennedy (54), Hayden Johnson (60), Caleb Hinson (62) and Nate Loeffel (72).
Rounding out the St. James scores were Harrison Janes (48), Jacob Rinehart (53) and Ryan Spurgeon (54).
St. Clair’s next scheduled trip to the links is set for Tuesday at Owensville starting at 4:30 p.m.