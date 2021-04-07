Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.