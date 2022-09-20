Three strokes was the difference Wednesday at St. James Golf Club.
The host Lady Tigers edged Union to win a tri-meet of Four Rivers Conference teams.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Three strokes was the difference Wednesday at St. James Golf Club.
The host Lady Tigers edged Union to win a tri-meet of Four Rivers Conference teams.
St. James shot 245 while Union finished at 248. Pacific was third at 256.
Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich was pleased with his team’s round.
“We are trending in the right direction and hope to continue into our conference match next week at home,” Wunderlich said.
Lily Koch led the Lady ’Cats with a 58.
“I was proud of her for stepping up on a hard course,” Wunderlich said. “The greens are very sloped and fast. She did a great job of staying mentally strong and competing.”
Koch was followed by Skylar Traffas at 61. Hannah Gillison shot 64 and Amelia Thompson checked in at 65 to round out Union’s team score.
Aaliyah Haddox led Pacific with a round of 57.
Other Pacific golfers were Lauren Jackson at 64, Gillian Bennett at 66 and Lainie Greer at 69.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.