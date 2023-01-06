The Lady Shamrocks gave St. James a scare Monday.
New Haven (4-4, 1-1) ultimately fell to St. James (9-2, 1-0), 60-51, in the Lady Tigers’ first conference basketball game of the season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lady Shamrocks gave St. James a scare Monday.
New Haven (4-4, 1-1) ultimately fell to St. James (9-2, 1-0), 60-51, in the Lady Tigers’ first conference basketball game of the season.
Playing on their home floor, the Lady Shamrocks were more than a match for the visiting Lady Tigers in the first half as the teams ended the first quarter locked in a 16-16 tie before New Haven took a 36-31 lead into halftime.
“We played with a new level of energy and poise,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We were able to handle the pressure that St. James threw at us, and we converted that to points on the offensive end of the floor. Defensively, I thought we did a good job forcing them to take contested shots at the rim, but also forcing them to take shots from the outside.”
St. James, the fourth-place team in Class 4 last season, recovered in the third quarter to take a 48-42 lead.
“Unfortunately for us, they were able to continue to knock down shots when we would cut into their lead in the second half,” Perick said. “The third quarter continues to be a struggle for us, and that is something we are going to have to continue addressing.”
Brenna Langenberg led the Lady Shamrocks with 15 points.
Liz Luecke was next with 14.
Aubri Meyer finished with nine points.
Tressa Carver chipped in eight points and Jessica Underwood scored five.
“Overall, it is definitely a game that sets a new standard of expectations for our team--for both practice and games,” Peirick said. “That effort and focus must be present daily.”
Lydia Kemnitzer’s 14 points paced St. James, followed closely by 13 points from Olivia Herron and 11 from Rylee Hancock.
Kendall Costoplos poured in nine points.
Emily Recker posted eight points, Kenadee Smith four and Tessa Crocker one.
New Haven remains home to host Cuba Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.