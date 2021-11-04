In recent games, the St. James Tigers have been close to upsetting an opponent.
That paid off Friday as the seventh-seeded Tigers (2-8) stunned No. 2 St. Clair (5-4) in the opening round of the Class 3 District 4 playoffs in St. Clair, 13-12.
“That’s a monumental win for our program,” St. James Head Coach Josh Rodriguez said. “The last couple of years, the stuff these boys have dealt with to be able to grind and fight it out all season — every game has been close, and to finally pull one out at the most important time, that’s a big momentum swing for our program. It’s only going to keep going up, and I am so proud of our kids.”
In the first meeting. St. Clair won over the Tigers Oct. 1, 22-8. Since then, St. James had Four Rivers Conference champion Union on the ropes Oct. 15 before falling 30-23.
The Tigers fell in a slugfest to Pacific in Week 9, 46-40, setting up the playoff win.
“We found a way tonight,” Rodriguez said. “Every week we focused on moving the needle in a positive direction and getting better. Eventually we were going to come out on the right side of victories, and tonight was an awesome night to be able to get that.”
The Tigers will play the third-seeded Priory Ravens, a 34-32 winner over the Salem Tigers, Saturday in Town and Country.
“Congrats to St. James on a hard-fought victory,” St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said. “They earned it, so give those guys the credit they deserve.”
It’s never easy to see a season end.
“I have been doing this for a long time,” Robbins said. “If you don’t win the whole thing, it is disappointing. So it’s going to happen to everybody except one team in each class.
“I am really pleased with the amount of improvement these kids made this year,” Robbins said. “Hopefully we can learn from our mistakes we have made throughout the season and get better. I think of how we looked in July, and compared to now, I am very proud of what these kids have accomplished. I’m not sure if anyone picked us to win two games, and to be honest, back in July I’m not sure I would have either.”
The Bulldogs were led in rushing by Skyler Sanders, who ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Cameron Simcox ran for 60 yards followed by Gabe Martinez with 45 yards and Jordan Rodrigue with 33 yards.
Rodrigue was 2-4 passing for 30 yards and one touchdown.
Sanders had one reception for a 10-yard touchdown. Carter Short also had a reception for 20 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Simcox with six tackles and one assist, followed by Martinez with five tackles and two assists.
With three tackles each were Adrian Arguilez (five assists) and Short (one assist).
Rounding it out with one tackle each were Logan Smith (one assist, one fumble recovery), Austin Dunn (one assist), Jordan Lavely, Creek Hughes (one assist), Ty Record and Anthony Broeker (one assist). Dawson Husereau recorded two assists on the night.
The Bulldogs were able to control the clock in the first half, using up a total of 17:45 of the 24 minutes in the half.
St. Clair received touchdowns on its first two drives when Sanders ran it in from 21 yards out, and Rodrigue connected with Sanders on a 10-yard pass to go up 12-0 midway through the second quarter.
St. James scored on a flea flicker when Peyton Maylee caught a 75-yard pass from Cooper Harlan. It was 12-7 at the half for St. Clair.
The game stayed that way until St. James’ Cody Wilfong scored from three yards out to give the Tigers the go-ahead score with 5:34 remaining in the game.
The touchdown was set up after a bad snap on a St. Clair punt. St. James took over at St. Clair’s 34-yard line.
“That big play was all they had until the end of the game,” Robbins said. “We made that mistake, and they had a short field there. That kind of broke our back when we made that mistake.”
Robbins didn’t feel his team played well enough.
“We just did not play very well,” Robbins said. “You can’t win playoff football games when you beat yourself. It’s not even the case of the turnovers — when you are not as explosive as we aren’t, you can’t fumble the snap, even if you recover it.”
Robbins said it was a team loss.
“When we win, we win as a team, and when we lose, we lose as a team,” Robbins said. “I feel bad for the three seniors we have, and I thanked them for their leadership. We will be back.”
Box Score
STJ-0-7-0-6=13
STC-6-6-0-0=12
First Quarter
STC-Skyler Sanders 21 run (run no good) 6:46
Second Quarter
STC- Sanders 10 pass from Jordan Rodrigue (run failed) 6:15
STJ-Peyton Maylee 75 pass from Cooper Harlan (Tyler Limback kick) 5:12
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
STJ-Cody Wilfong run 3 (kick failed) 5:34