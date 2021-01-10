Opening the new year on the road, the St. James Lady Tigers used a fast start to defeat New Haven in Four Rivers Conference girls basketball action Monday, 66-37.
“St. James is a really good team as always,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “We didn’t match up with them very well and had a really difficult time guarding them. We also didn’t handle their pressure very well. You have to control the tempo against a team like that and we weren’t able to do that.”
St. James (5-4, 1-0) jumped out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter against New Haven (3-4, 1-1) and never looked back.
The Lady Tigers led 37-20 at the half and 57-24 through three quarters.
Allison Bullock was the St. James leading scorer with 16 points and was one of four Lady Tigers to reach double digits for the game.
Bailey Wells netted 13 points while Hannah Marcee checked in with 12. Livi Herron scored 11 points.
Other St. James scorers were Emily Recker with five points, Kori Alcorn with four, Kendall Costopolos with three and Kiah Marshall with two points.
St. James hit four three-point baskets and went 6-14 from the free-throw line.
St. James ended with 34 rebounds with Wells leading the way with nine. Cailey Sanders and Marshall each had four rebounds.
Alcorn recorded five assists while Sanders posted four.
Wells had five steals while Alcorn and Bullock had four apiece.
Wells blocked three shots.
Mackenzie Wilson led New Haven with 13 points, including hitting two of the six three-point baskets. She was 3-3 from the free-throw stripe. The Lady Shamrocks went 6-7 for the game.
Peyton Sumpter and Hannah Rethemeyer both scored six points.
Jessica Underwood was next with five points.
Brenna Langenberg added three points while Natalie Covington and Caroline Otten both scored two points.
The Lady Shamrocks hosted Cuba Thursday while looking to break a two-game skid.
New Haven is seeded fourth for next week’s South Callaway Tournament and will open play Monday against fifth-seeded Russellville at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played in the South Callaway High School gym.
New Haven will play either top-seeded South Callaway or No. 8 Columbia Independent in the second round Wednesday.