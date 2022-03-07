Through the season, the St. James basketball Lady Tigers have run over teams on the way to being ranked seventh in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 state poll.
Tuesday night’s Class 4 District 3 semifinal against St. Francis Borgia Regional was no different. Second-seeded St. James raced past the Lady Knights, 58-26.
“Any time you can beat Borgia, with their tradition and history, it’s a good quality win,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said. “I thought my kids were ready and played very hard.”
Borgia ended its season with a 12-12 record.
“It was a tough season,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We had some injuries to deal with all season long. The kids came in resilient and with a lot of energy tonight. Unfortunately, we ran into a team like St. James, which is poised to make a run at a district title, and maybe beyond.”
St. James (22-5) plays top-seeded Owensville (19-6) for the district title Friday at 6 p.m. at Sullivan. The boys district championship game will follow.
St. James used its pressure and relentless defense to build up a 19-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
The Lady Tigers led at the half, 32-16, and through three quarters, 50-19.
“Our game plan was to get this thing moving up and down,” Wells said. “We didn’t want to turn this into a (Kaitlyn) Patke halfcourt battle, where they have so much size and length and her scoring inside. We did our best to frustrate them with our pressure and get some easy baskets without them being set up in their zone. I thought my kids did a good job at that.”
St. James used its outside shooting to gain an advantage. The Lady Tigers hit nine three-point baskets from six different players.
Kendall Costoplos led the St. James scoring attack with 13 points.
Emily Recker scored 10 points, including three three-point baskets.
Alyson Bullock scored nine points and hit one three-point shot.
Lydia Kemnitzer scored eight points, which included one three-point basket.
Rylee Hancock netted seven points, including a three-point basket.
Livi Herron hit two three-point shots for her six points.
Ally Hartley scored five points with one three-point shot.
The Lady Tigers were 9-12 from the free-throw line.
Patke, one of three seniors on Borgia’s team, led the way with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.
“Kaitlyn found her spots,” Houlihan said. “She got some offensive rebounds and putbacks. That’s just the type of kid she is. She is going to find a way to score.”
The other active senior, Audrey Richardson, netted two points with a rebound and a steal.
The third senior, Callyn Weber, missed most of the season due to an injury.
Lexie Meyer led the underclassmen with eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and one assist.
“Lexie Meyer was able to step in and picked up her scoring as of late, especially when Kaitlyn went out after a concussion (after the Union game Feb. 12),” Houlihan said. “She’s been the person who had stepped up the scoring, but we just don’t have enough.”
Celia Gildehaus scored three points and had six rebounds and one blocked shot.
Mikayla Weber scored two points on a pair of free throws as time ran out in the fourth quarter. She also had a rebound.
Amanda Dorpinghaus had an assist and a steal. Elliot Schmelz added a rebound.
Borgia had one three-point basket and went 7-11 from the free-throw line.
“We just didn’t have enough troops to compete tonight,” Houlihan said.
Friday’s district championship game should be an interesting one.
St. James and Owensville have split this season. St. James won at the Sullivan Tournament Dec. 15, 52-33. Owensville won the Four Rivers Conference game at St. James Feb. 15, 53-38.
“We’re excited about it,” Wells said. “We’re excited to be here. It’s up to us to prepare and be ready for them because they’re the real deal. Their ball pressure and man-to-man defense is top of the line from what we’ve seen this year. We’ll have to play our best game, and hopefully our kids will be ready for it.”
Houlihan feels Friday’s game will be a good one.
“Being ranked second in the district tournament gave them a little chip on their shoulder, and rightly so,” Houlihan said. “It’s going to be a heck of a game between Owensville and St. James as they’ve split the two games they’ve played.”