St. James corrected its course Monday.
After back-to-back losses, including an 18-point defeat at the hands of Hermann last week, the Lady Tigers (17-6, 4-2) won on the road at St. Clair (4-20, 0-6) Monday in Four Rivers Conference action, 69-20.
St. James led after one quarter, 26-4. The Lady Tigers remained in front, 40-12, at halftime.
Lillie Coello scored six points to lead St. Clair’s offense. She also had three rebounds, one steal and one block.
Lucy Moore added four points with two steals.
Grace Moore finished with three points, two rebounds and one assist.
Emma Talleur notched two points, two rebounds and one block.
Ava Brand scored two points and grabbed four rebounds with one assist.
Vada Moore netted two points along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Emma Thompson scored one point with five rebounds.
Charli Coello, Bella Shelden and Rylea Black each grabbed one rebound.
St. Clair remains home Thursday to host New Haven in the next round of league play at 7 p.m.
