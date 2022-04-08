St. James ended New Haven’s two-game baseball winning streak Monday in New Haven, 19-0.
The Tigers improved to 2-3 overall, 1-0 in Four Rivers Conference games on the season while New Haven fell to 2-3, 0-1.
“Things didn’t go as we wanted last night and we had to play from behind early, which is tough with the level of competition in these Four Rivers Conference games,” New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said. “As a team, we give lots of credit to St. James, they found holes all over the field and swung the bat really well.”
Poore said the Shamrocks will work to learn from the contest.
“For us, there are some things we learned last night that we think will help us be a better team going forward,” Poore said. “For now, we will put this one behind us, and look at resetting for our next games against Wright City and Union this week.”