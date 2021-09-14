Behind a 10-run rally in the second inning, St. James softball picked up a Four Rivers Conference home win Tuesday.
St. James (3-2, 1-0) opened league play with a 17-2 win against St. Clair (0-4, 0-1) in the contest.
“St. James played well against us on Tuesday afternoon,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Roberta Byers said. “We are very young and inexperienced, and we continue to struggle in certain areas of the game, but we will continue to work hard to improve and gain experience as the season goes along.”
St. James outhit the Lady Bulldogs, six to three, and capitalized on 12 walks.
St. Clair’s three hits were singles by Current Smith, Janessa Avila and Leah Johnston. Each stole a base.
Smith and Avari Hemker drove in the two runs. Avila and Johnston did the scoring.
Avila also reached on a hit by pitch.
Cylee Schatzler started in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. In 1.1 innings, she surrendered 11 runs on three hits and eight walks with one strikeout.
Smith recorded two outs from the pitcher position, striking out one and allowing six runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks.
Acadia Grouns was the winning pitcher for the Lady Tigers. She struck out three in three innings.
St. James tallied six runs in the first inning to go with 10 in the second and one in the third.
St. Clair played another league game Thursday at home against New Haven. Next up for the team is a conference road game at Pacific Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.