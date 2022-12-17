Top-seeded St. James outscored St. Francis Borgia by a 52-13 margin over the middle two quarters Monday to race to a 66-28 win in the opening round of the Sullivan Girls Basketball Peoples Bank Holiday Classic.

St. James (6-2) led after one quarter, 8-3, but took off from there. It was 33-12 at the half and 60-16 after three quarters.