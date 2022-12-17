Top-seeded St. James outscored St. Francis Borgia by a 52-13 margin over the middle two quarters Monday to race to a 66-28 win in the opening round of the Sullivan Girls Basketball Peoples Bank Holiday Classic.
St. James (6-2) led after one quarter, 8-3, but took off from there. It was 33-12 at the half and 60-16 after three quarters.
“I thought Borgia did a good job early of controlling tempo and pace,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said. “We struggled shooting the ball early, but our kids did a good job in the second quarter of crashing the boards to get some second-chance points. Then our defense got fired up and we were able to create some offense that way. We have to find a way to be successful when shots aren’t falling. I think that is a big key for us.”
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan agreed.
“We could not deal with the pressure from St. James,” Houlihan said. “We hung with them in the first quarter, but they turned up the pressure and we could not reciprocate.”
Kendall Costoplos led St. James with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
Tessa Crocker was next with 13 points and seven steals.
Livi Herron netted 12 points with three steals.
Rylee Hancock scored six points with seven rebounds.
Sydney Kessler was Borgia’s top scorer with 10 points. She also had five rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist.
Amanda Dorpinghaus was next with six points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Kate Snider netted five points with one rebound.
Natalie Alferman scored three points with four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Tatum Scheer finished with two points, an assist and a steal.
Haley Vondera logged two points and three rebounds.
Claire Turgeon had three assists and two rebounds.
Borgia turned the ball over 35 times. The Lady Knights hit two three-point shots and went 4-8 from the free-throw line.
“Sydney Kessler had a nice game and I really like the effort Natalie Alfermann is giving us,” Houlihan said. “We play hard, we are just struggling with handling the ball in traffic.”
Borgia returns to face St. Pius X of Festus Wednesday at 4 p.m. The fourth seed, St. Pius suffered a minor upset to host Sullivan in the opening round, 49-45.
Depending upon what happens Wednesday, Borgia will play Friday at either 4 p.m. (seventh place) or 5:30 p.m. (consolation). The other teams in the consolation bracket are Salem and Miller Career Academy.