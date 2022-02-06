Knocking down 13 three-point baskets, St. James remained unbeaten in Four Rivers Conference play with a 67-21 win at Pacific Tuesday.
“The kids played hard,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said.
“It was a game we knew we had to play our best game, otherwise it was going to end up with a result like this,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said.
The game was moved up from Thursday in an attempt to beat the weather. With a boys basketball game being played in the main gym, the contest was played in Pacific’s auxiliary gym.
“We definitely weren’t going to get it played Thursday,” Missey said. “At least we were able to get it knocked off tonight. We thought maybe being in the aux gym that it would throw St. James’ shot off a little bit, but apparently it didn’t. Going against a team like that definitely is hard to come out with a win.”
Wells said the schedule adjustment helped both teams.
“You never know in Missouri what’s coming with the weather,” Wells said. “We thought if we could move it up and get it done, it would be good. We wouldn’t have had a game in 11 or 12 days if we hadn’t done this. We’re very appreciative of Pacific for adjusting the schedule and hopefully it did both teams some good.”
St. James (17-3, 3-0) is one of three teams without a Four Rivers Conference loss, with Owensville (14-4, 1-0) and Hermann (13-8, 2-0).
St. James is scheduled to play next Monday at Hermann and Feb. 14 at home against Owensville.
The game ended Pacific’s first winning streak of the season at two games.
St. James jumped out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter. Four three-point baskets, two from Emily Recker and two from Livi Herron led the effort.
“Getting out to a fast start is good for us,” Wells said. “A lot of times early in the game, our pressure has a rough effect on the other team. A lot of times, we don’t capitalize. Tonight, we were able to capitalize on the early turnovers and get used to what we were doing defensively to build up a lead by the time they got used to us. We did a good job of capitalizing on turnovers.”
The Lady Tigers had one setback. Starter Alyson Bullock left the game with a lower leg injury and did not return.
St. James pushed the lead to 37-13 at the half. The Lady Tigers hit another three three-point baskets, two from Ally Hartley.
After three quarters, St. James was up, 56-24.
“I saw positives in the second half,” Missey said. “I told the girls what to expect. I saw they were defeated in the first half. Being able to come into that fourth quarter and not give up was a positive. They didn’t give up and they went hard after loose balls.”
Herron led St. James with 17 points, including five three-point baskets.
Recker concluded with 11 points, including a trio of three-point baskets.
Hartley also hit three three-point shots and ended with 11 points.
Kendall Costoplos contributed seven points.
Lydia Kemnitzer scored six points with one three-point basket.
Kenadee Smith scored five points with one three-point basket.
Tess Crocker and Rylee Hancock each posted four points.
Cheyenne McDowell scored two points.
St. James went 4-12 from the free-throw line.
“They don’t just have one or two girls who lead the team,” Missey said. “On any given night, it’s a different girl who can be the leading scorer. It’s hard going against a team that has six or seven solid basketball players who play year-round and create and develop that great shot.”
Molly Prichard was Pacific’s scoring leader with eight points. She was 2-2 from the free-throw line. As a team, Pacific went 4-10 from the stripe.
Abigail Hall closed with seven points. She hit Pacific’s lone three-point shot.
Abigail Lilley was next with six points, all scored in the first half.
Alaina Greer, Rhyan Murphy and Lexi Clark each scored two points.
Pacific (5-12, 0-3) will travel to Owensville Monday before returning home to host Sullivan Feb. 10.