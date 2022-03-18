For the first time in nearly a decade, the St. James Lady Tigers will claim hardware as one of the top four teams in the state.
Which of the four trophies the team will come home with is yet to be determined in the Class 4 semifinals and trophy round, scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday in Springfield on the campus of Missouri State University.
St. James (25-5) draws District 6 champion John Burroughs (20-4) in the semifinal round Friday at 2 p.m.
The other Class 4 girls semifinal pits Helias Catholic (23-7) against Benton (24-5) at 4 p.m.
Both semifinal games will be played at the Hammons Student Center.
The third-place game will be played Saturday at 10 a.m. in the JQH Arena.
The two semifinal winners face off Saturday at 6 p.m., also at JQH Arena.
St. James vs. Burroughs
Even before the start of the postseason, Burroughs’ Lady Bombers were riding a hot streak.
Burroughs ended the regular season with 10 consecutive wins, a streak that has now reached 15 wins in a row through district play and the state playoffs.
The teams share just one common opponent on the season, Lutheran South. Both teams defeated the Lady Lancers.
John Burroughs topped Lutheran South in a Jan. 21 road game, 69-48, while St. James outraced the Lady Lancers in the sectional round, 60-53.
The only teams able to beat the Lady Bombers thus far in the season have been Webster Groves (24-5), Whitfield (23-3), Marquette (18-10) and Lift for Life Academy Charter (14-12).
St. James has a slight edge in season averages, scoring an average of 57.3 points per game to Burroughs’ 55.8 and allowing 38.9 points per game while the Lady Bombers cede an average of 39.6 points.
Burroughs’ top scoring options are the sophomore tandem of Allie Turner and Monet Witherspoon. Both average double figures on a nightly basis.
The two are also Burroughs’ top rebounders, while Turner also churns out assists and steals.
In all, Turner averages 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.48 assists and 4.72 steals in a game.
Witherspoon factors in with 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a night.
“They have an all-state level lead guard in Allie Turner,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said. “The Witherspoon girl scored 25 in the quarters the other day. Hallsville did really well on Turner and (Witherspoon) stepped up. They’re very athletic and quick and can beat you a bunch of different ways.”
Junior Sydney Starks (9.2 points per game) and freshman Breaunna Ward (9.5 points per game) also play key roles in the scoring attack for the Lady Bombers.
Helias vs. Benton
Helias and Benton share two common opponents on the season — Blair Oaks and Capital City.
Both of the two semifinalists won in both instances. The two shared comparable margins against Capital City, but Benton defeated Blair Oaks by 28 points, 60-32, while Helias defeated Blair Oaks by 17, 57-40.
Helias averages 54.3 points per game, scoring at a slightly higher rate than Benton’s average of 51.8 points a night.
However, Benton’s defense has had the more impressive season. The Lady Cardinals allow just 33.5 points per game to opponents while Helias’ Lady Crusaders allow 43.7 points on average.
Benton brings back state experience from last season as the fourth-place team in Class 4 last spring.
The Lady Cardinals have not lost since Jan. 21, winning 12 straight. That streak includes four postseason wins.
Class 4 boys
The last four teams remaining in Class 4 boys are New Madrid County Central (20-7), Vashon (25-4), Tolton Catholic (21-8) and Pembroke Hill (21-4).
Those four teams play in the Hammons Student Center Friday with Central taking on Vashon at 6 p.m. and Tolton playing Pembroke Hill at 8 p.m.
The two losers will play for third Saturday at noon in the JQH Arena.
The championship game, also in the JQH Arena, is set for 8 p.m.
Classes 5 and 6
In Class 5 boys, Webster Groves (22-8) plays against Cardinal Ritter (20-9) Friday at 6 p.m. at JQH Arena, immediately followed by Springfield Catholic (24-6) against Helias Catholic (17-13).
The third-place game for Class 5 boys takes place Saturday at noon in the Hammons Student Center, while the championship is set for 4 p.m. at JQH Arena.
For the Class 5 girls, Webster Groves (24-5) plays Whitfield (23-3) Friday at 10 a.m. in JQH Arena, followed by West Plains (25-4) against Smithville (21-8) at noon.
The third-place girls game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Hammons Student Center. The championship game occurs at 2 p.m. in the JQH Arena.
Class 6 boys semifinals took place Thursday. CBC defeated Chaminade, 70-52. Nixa won 53-43 over Staley.
Friday, the third-place game takes place at noon in the Hammons Student Center. The championship will be played at 4 p.m. in JQH Arena.
In Class 6 girls action Incarnate Word defeated St. Joseph’s Academy, 71-23.
New Haven native Sophia Otten has played in 12 games for Incarnate Word this season, scoring seven points.
Kickapoo defeated Blue Springs South in the other semifinal, 51-36.
The third-pace game is set for 10 a.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center. The championship is Friday at 2 p.m. in JQH Arena.