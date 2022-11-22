St. James, which finished fourth in the Class 4 state tournament, has been picked to win this year’s Four Rivers Conference girls basketball crown.
The Lady Tigers went 25-7 overall, 6-1 in the Four Rivers Conference. St. James’ lone loss was to league winner Owensville.
Union (17-9, 4-3) was picked to finish second in this year’s league race. The Lady ’Cats were all freshmen and sophomores last season and are now coached by Brian Karvinen.
Defending champion Owensville (20-7, 7-0) was hit by graduation and has been picked third.
Hermann (16-12, 4-3) was selected fourth with Sullivan (9-15, 3-4) fifth.
New Haven, which went 17-11 overall, 3-4 in the league, brings back one starter from last year’s Class 1 quarterfinals team.
Rounding out the poll are Pacific (9-16, 1-6) and St. Clair (3-25, 0-7).