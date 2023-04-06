The Tigers golfed their way to a league dual victory Monday.
St. James shot a round of 171 at Meramec Lakes Golf Course to win a Four Rivers Conference dual against St. Clair, which earned a score of 211.
Jackson Marcee was the meet medalist for the visiting Tigers, shooting an even par of 37 across nine holes.
Brandon Barnes turned in St. Clair’s lowest round, a 47.
Hayden Johnson finished one stroke behind his teammate for the Bulldogs with a 48.
Ty Edgar’s 57, Dalton Shadrick’s 59 and Cameron Simcox’s 60 concluded the St. Clair scorecard.
Wilson McDaniel shot a 43 for St. James. The Tigers rounded out their scores with a 45 from Isiah Cairer, a 46 for Hunter Redburn and a 47 for Jake Wilson.
St. Clair next plays Thursday at the Salem Tournament.
