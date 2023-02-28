Can the St. James Lady Tigers make another state run in 2023?
St. James, which finished fourth in last year’s Class 4 State Tournament, is the host and top seed for this season’s Class 4 District 3 Tournament, which starts Tuesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Can the St. James Lady Tigers make another state run in 2023?
St. James, which finished fourth in last year’s Class 4 State Tournament, is the host and top seed for this season’s Class 4 District 3 Tournament, which starts Tuesday.
Both St. James (18-7), ranked sixth in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 state poll, and No. 2 Salem (16-10) get first-round byes.
However, the rest of the teams, third-ranked Sullivan (10-13), No. 4 Cuba (13-9), fifth-seeded St. Francis Borgia (8-17) and No. 6 St. Clair (4-23) play Tuesday in first-round games.
Cuba and Borgia are the first on the court, facing off at 5:30 p.m.
The Sullivan-St. Clair contest follows at 7 p.m.
Second-round games are set for Thursday. St. James plays the Cuba-Borgia winner at 5:30 p.m. Salem takes on the Sullivan-St. Clair winner at 7 p.m.
The championship game is set for Saturday at 3 p.m.
The district champion advances to the sectional round Tuesday, March 7, at the Farmington Civic Center. The opponent will be the District 4 winner.
The Class 4 District 4 Tournament is being played at Lift for Life Academy Charter High School in St. Louis. Ursuline Academy is the top seed with Lift for Life second, Affton third, Roosevelt/Carnahan fourth and Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science/Visual and Performing Arts fifth.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.