The Creek Cup is heading to Phelps County.
St. James won the Union Boys Golf Tournament Monday at Birch Creek Golf Club, shooting a team score of 339.
That gave the Tigers an eight-stroke win over runner-up Hermann at 347.
Host Union ended third with a team score of 367. Rounding out the top five were School of the Osage (369) and Hillsboro (372).
St. Francis Borgia placed sixth at 373.
“We saw some improvements today from our first match but we are still looking to find a little more consistency across the board,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “All of the golfers did some things well but we all can do a better job of keeping the ball in front of us.”
Pacific (399), Waynesville (404) and St. Clair (419) rounded out the full team scores.
Owensville and Sullivan did not have enough golfers for a team score.
Hermann junior Trigg Lindahl was the individual medalist, winning a playoff against St. James sophomore Jackson Marcee.
Both shot 74, two strokes over par, in the 18-hole round.
“We had, since I took over, our first-ever tie for individual medalist which was fun,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Trigg from Hermann and Jackson (Marcee) from St. James went into a playoff after all finished. Both parred Hole 1, then Trigg rolled in a birdie on No. 9 and Jackson missed his putt. It was a great atmosphere to be a part of. Congrats to Trigg, and congrats to St. James on winning as a team.”
Third place went to Hillsboro’s Jack Prince at 77.
St. James had the next two golfers, Wilson McDaniel at 80 and Hunter Redburn at 83.
Pacific’s Beau Anderson shot 85 to claim sixth.
Tying for seventh were Waynesville’s Zach Hale and Hermann’s Emory Lindahl.
Two Union golfers, Jace Pipes and Peyton Hall, tied for ninth, and the final two medals, at 87.
“Congrats to both Jace Pipes and Peyton Hall for medaling,” Goddard said. “I know when they finished they weren’t super happy with the posted score. It is a solid improvement for Hall from last week’s score at Columbia Country Club. Conditions were very wet, and a cold start.”
The other two St. James golfers were Ryan Spurgeon at 102 and Jake Wilson at 106.
Hermann’s other golfers were Nolan Brune at 89, Max Miller at 98 and Easton Stiers at 105.
Also playing for Union were Dalton Adkins at 96, Will Herbst at 97 and Colin Trybus at 106.
“Adkins and Herbst both played OK as well, trying to get it all to click together at some point,” Goddard said.
School of the Osage’s golfers were Clayton Elliott (89), Joel Storchbein (90), Caden Neubauer (91), Ashton Carter (99) and Ryan King (107).
Following Prince for Hillsboro were Robbi Grubbs (88), Greg Robinson (99), Jack Raye (108) and Dustin Stortzum (117).
Borgia’s Sam Tuepker shot 88, just missing the medal cut by one stroke.
The other Borgia golfers were Austin Cooper (93), Alex Weber (94), Ryker Obermark (98) and Lukas Etter (104).
Also golfing for Pacific were Andre Sudduth (93), Zach Cowsert (104) and Zach Bruns (117).
Waynesville’s other golfers were David Bennett (90), Nicholas Calhoun (105), Linden Fields (123) and Matt Vogtman (144).
Hayden Johnson led St. Clair at 94. Other Bulldogs were Cameron Simcox (105), Brandon Barnes (106), Anthony Broeker (114) and Dalton Shadrick (121).
Owensville’s golfers were Crew Epstein at 103, Zander Smith at 120 and Brandon Graham at 146.
Golfing for Sullivan were Easton Purvis (96) and Matt Mallory (139).