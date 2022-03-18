The journey continues for the St. James basketball Lady Tigers.
St. James (25-5) won again Saturday at the Jefferson College Fieldhouse in Hillsboro, besting Park Hills Central (21-6) in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
A nearly decade-long wait for the team to return to the state semifinals ended with the victory, sending St. James into the final four for the first time since 2013, when the team finished third in Class 3.
St. James plays Friday at 2 p.m. against John Burroughs (20-4) at Missouri State University’s Hammons Student Center in Springfield.
The final round takes place Saturday at the JQH Arena, right next door to the Hammons Student Center. Friday’s winners will play for the state championship at 6 p.m. while the losers will play for third at 10 a.m.
Helias Catholic (23-7) and Benton (24-5) are the other two teams still standing in Class 4 girls play.
The Lady Tigers opened Saturday with a 13-9 lead after one quarter and ended the first half with a 27-16 edge.
“They jumped on us, 5-1, right away,” St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said. “We were able to cover that deficit pretty quickly, and then we grinded out a lead over the whole first half.”
Central chipped into the lead slightly in the third quarter, but St. James remained ahead, 36-27, going into the final quarter.
St. James kept at least three possessions difference between themselves and Central in the last period, holding the Lady Rebels to just five points over the final eight minutes.
Emily Recker led the Lady Tigers with 14 points.
Kendall Costoplos posted 12 points.
“Both are playing really well,” Wells said of Recker and Costoplos. “They’ve both turned the corner now. They’re playing with the confidence of seniors instead of sophomores. I think playing in these big games the last few weeks has really brought out the best in them.”
Senior Alyson Bullock contributed eight points.
Other scorers included Livi Herron (four points), Tess Crocker (two), Rylee Hancock (two) and Lydia Kemnitzer (one).
Khloe Dischbein was the only Central player to hit double figures in the contest, finishing with 12 points.
Mady Holmes posted seven points.
Halle Richardson and Alysa O’Connor each scored four points.
Taylor O’Connor hit a fourth-quarter triple to end with three points.
Courtney Dortch rounded out the scoresheet with two points.