The St. James basketball Lady Tigers kept themselves in front of the rest of the Four Rivers Conference Thursday.
St. James (19-3, 5-0) won for the ninth game in a row, 80-29, at home against St. Clair (2-20, 0-5).
Owensville, the only other team with an unbeaten conference record at 3-0, plays at St. James Monday. Sullivan (3-1) is the only other FRC team the Lady Tigers have remaining on their schedule.
St. James opened with a 30-14 lead after one quarter and cruised into halftime ahead 52-17.
The score stood at 73-19 after three periods.
Emma Thompson and Sicily Humphrey each scored eight points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Thompson made four rebounds.
Humphrey grabbed two rebounds and two steals.
Vada Moore recorded three points, four assists and two steals.
Lillie Coello posted three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Phoebe Arnold notched two points with one assist and one steal.
Grace Moore netted two points, adding two rebounds and one steal.
Rylea Black scored two points and grabbed two rebounds.
Ava Brand contributed one point, three assists and two rebounds.
Lucy Moore made two rebounds and one assist.
McKenna Conway pulled down three rebounds.
St. Clair travels to New Haven Monday for another conference game at 7:30 p.m.