Points came from 12 different sources for the St. James basketball Lady Tigers Saturday.
St. James (21-5) made good on the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 3 Tournament at Sullivan, defeating No. 7 St. Clair (3-25) in the first round, 71-23.
St. James opened a 22-5 lead in the first quarter before taking a domineering 44-10 advantage into halftime.
The Lady Tigers improved their lead to 62-16 after three periods.
Phoebe Arnold and Sicily Humphrey tied for the St. Clair scoring lead with five points apiece.
Emma Thompson netted four points.
Rylea Black, Lucy Moore, Vada Moore and Bella Shelden each tallied two points.
Lillie Coello rounded out the St. Clair scoresheet with one point.
Vada Moore grabbed seven rebounds.
Grace Moore finished with five rebounds and one assist.
Thompson was credited with four rebounds.
Black made three rebounds and one assist.
Lucy Moore finished with two rebounds.
Arnold, Coello and Shelden were credited with one rebound apiece.
Arnold added one assist.
Ava Brand grabbed one steal.
Emily Recker was the leading scorer for St. James with 12 points.
Olivia Herron, Tessa Crocker and Kendall Costoplos each tallied nine points in the game.
Ally Hartley and Alyson Bullock both netted seven points.
Cheyenne McDowell finished with five points, Kenadee Smith scored four and Rylee Hancock posted three.
Lydia Kemnitzer and Isabella Hudson both scored two points.
Vanessa Perona chipped in with one point.
St. James advances to Tuesday’s semifinal round against St. Francis Borgia Regional at 7 p.m.
Borgia was a first-round winner over Sullivan Saturday.
In the other result, Salem defeated Cuba Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals against the top-seeded Owensville Dutchgirls. The tournament ends Friday.