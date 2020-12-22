By one point, defending Four Rivers Conference boys basketball champion St. James edged New Haven to open Four Rivers Conference play, 48-47.
“Our kids played hard and had us right there in a position to win, but we just couldn’t close it out,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “It’s hard to win games in the Four Rivers Conference.”
The Tigers (3-4, 1-0) won the league title in 2019-20 with New Haven (5-2, 0-1) finishing second. New Haven jumped out to a 14-8 lead after one quarter of Monday’s home game, but trailed at the half, 23-22.
New Haven held the advantage through three quarters, 39-36.
“Throughout the game, we could never stretch our lead past six or so points for whatever reason,” Peirick said. “It was like we would get it to six and think that we could let up a little. That was probably the most frustrating thing, I’m not sure how much we value every possession and understand how slim the margin is between winning and losing. Hopefully we learned that.”
Statistically, the game was as close as the score indicated. St. James hit five three-point baskets and New Haven ended with four. The Tigers were 5-8 from the free-throw line. New Haven hit three of five from the stripe.
Peyton Gruver led St. James with 14 points and hit two three-point baskets.
Logan Sparks also had two three-point baskets and scored 10 points. Kadin Guese ended with 10 points as well.
Silas Redburn netted seven points while Chris Boone added four and Blake Redburn had three.
Gruver and Guese were the rebounding leaders with four apiece. Silas Redburn had four assists and Boone added three. Blake Redburn and Guese each had three steals. Guese and Silas Redburn blocked one shot apiece.
For New Haven, Zach Groner and John Liggett each netted 13 points.
Jake Engelbrecht and Sam Scheer each scored six points. Owen Borcherding ended with five points and Logan Williams had four.
Groner led the team with five rebounds. Borcherding, Liggett and Williams each had three rebounds.
Williams handed out five assists. Groner added three. Liggett had two while Borcherding, Engelbrecht and Scheer each had one.
Groner and Williams ended with two steals apiece. Liggett had one.
“St. James plays really hard and their trapping style is hard to play against,” Peirick said. “We played pretty good for stretches, good enough to win for 30 minutes, and bad enough to lose for two minutes. The problem was that two minutes of bad came in the last two minutes of the game. We had some very costly turnovers in the last minute or so. We missed the front end of two different one-and-ones. We gave up some easy buckets when we really needed stops there at the end.”