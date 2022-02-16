One point was all that separated the last two Four Rivers Conference boys basketball champions Wednesday.
Pacific (6-16, 2-2), the reigning conference champions, fell at home against the 2019-20 champion St. James Tigers (12-10, 3-1), 61-60.
St. James carried a 20-14 lead after one quarter and a 38-32 advantage into halftime.
The Tigers ended the third quarter still in front, 48-45.
Matt Reincke’s 17 points led the Indians. He added four rebound and three assists.
Quin Blackburn posted a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. He added two blocks, two steals and two assists.
Jack Meyer finished with 11 points, two steals and a block.
Drex Blackburn added seven points, two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.
Nick Bukowsky knocked through three points with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Logan Bonds, Nick Iliff and Connor Lampkin each contributed two points.
Bonds added two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Lampkin made one rebound and one steal.
Iliff finished with one rebound.
Xavian Cox recorded one assist.
Pacific hosts Sullivan Friday at 7 p.m.