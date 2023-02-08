St. James built a comfortable lead early to earn another Four Rivers Conference girls basketball win Thursday.
The Lady Tigers (15-4, 2-1) won at home against the Pacific Lady Indians (6-14, 0-3), 50-37.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 10:21 am
Pacific had an early run in the opening minutes.
“(We) had a great start, getting off to a 7-2 (lead) in the first few minutes,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “(We) started off in man (defense) and switched it up to zone, getting out on their shooters. We played a great all-around game minus the turnovers late in the game.”
St. James regrouped in time to end the first quarter with a 15-8 lead.
The Lady Tigers went into the half with a 30-14 advantage. After three quarters, the score stood at 42-26.
Lexi Clark scored 17 points to lead the Lady Indians. She added three rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Shelby Kelemen tallied six points with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Trinity Brandhorst netted four points with one rebound.
Campbell Short added three points with one steal.
Lainie Greet recorded three points, one rebound and one steal.
Molly Prichard contributed two points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.
Anna Cox finished with two points, four rebounds and a block.
Rhyan Murphy grabbed four rebounds with one steal and one assist.
Liberty Blackburn posted three rebonds and one assist.
Jaylynn Miller and Sarabeth Ring each tallied one steal.
Emily Recker led St. James with 11 points. Livi Herron was next with nine while Lydia Kemnitzer scored eight points.
Rylee Hancock scored seven points, Tessa Crocker closed with six points, Kenadee Smith had five and Cheyenne McDowell added four points.
The Lady Indians are home Monday for another conference matchup against St. Clair at 7 p.m.
