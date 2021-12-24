St. James avenged its lone loss on the season Friday to win the People’s Bank Holiday Classic girls basketball tournament in Sullivan.
The Lady Tigers defeated Helias, 39-30. Helias defeated St. James in the Fatima Comet Classic semifinals Dec. 1, 55-53.
In the other Friday games, Steelville edged Owensville for third place, 36-34. St. Francis Borgia Regional moved past Salem for the consolation title, 52-51.
St. James’ Alyson Bullock was named the tournament MVP.
St. James also had Emily Recker and Kendall Costoplos named the all-tournament team.
Helias placed Mikah Edwards and Adalyn Koelling on the all-tournament team.
Representing Steelville were Naomi Perkins and Daylan Pryor.
Owensville’s players on the all-tournament team were Anna Finley and Emma Daniels.
Borgia placed Kaitlyn Patke on the all-tournament team while Salem’s Ashton Bowers and Sullivan’s Abby Peterson also were honored.