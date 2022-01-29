In a back-and-forth contest, the St. James basketball Lady Tigers were able to stick to the top of the Four Rivers Conference standings with a 61-50 win Wednesday at Union.
St. James improved to 15-3 overall, 2-0 in the conference. Union dropped to 9-7, 1-2.
St. James Head Coach Terry Wells said his team had to pull together to earn the win.
“Union simply outplayed us in the first half,” Wells said. “They are scrappy and well-coached. They attack you in a very unique way, and tonight they did a good job of knocking down shots and handling pressure in the first half. They just came out and punched us in the mouth.”
St. James led after one quarter, 16-13.
“We got down early 11-1, but we battled back to have a six-point lead at half,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said.
Union was up at the half, 29-23.
“I’ll give my players a lot of credit on how they came out of the locker room,” Wells said. “They made adjustments and got back to some basic defensive principles and we were able to do just enough to win down the stretch. It’s never easy in this conference.”
St. James moved back on top in the third quarter, 46-42, and was able to secure the win.
“We made poor decisions against their press in the fourth and just did not finish at the rim or free-throw line, which has been an issue for us,” Rapert said. “You can’t have those things happen if you are going to beat a good team.”
Emily Recker was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points for St. James.
Alyson Bullock and Kendall Costoplos both closed with 10 points.
Livi Herron ended with nine points.
Rylee Hancock scored four points. Lydia Kemnitzer and Ally Hartley scored three points apiece. Tessa Crocker added two points.
Sophia Helling led Union with 14 points.
Kelsey Brake checked in with 11 points while Mya Minor netted 10.
Ava Eagan added seven points, Lucy Koenigsfeld contributed five and Fallyn Blankenship added three points.