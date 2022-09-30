Playing at home might not have made a difference, but it certainly didn’t hurt the St. James golf Lady Tigers Monday.
St. James captured the Four Rivers Conference Tournament team title at St. James Golf Club, shooting a team score of 434.
That put the Lady Tigers 30 strokes ahead of runner-up Union, which edged St. Clair by one stroke for that position.
“We finished third in the tournament and in the conference, but it was so close to being second in both,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said.
Pacific was the final team, but didn’t have enough for a full team score.
St. Clair’s Sicily Humphrey was the individual winner, shooting 100 over 18 holes.
“I was really proud of how Sicily Humphrey battled a tough course,” Van Zee said. “She struggled early on the front nine, she didn’t get discouraged and had a really solid back nine to win the tournament.”
Following Humphrey in the top five were St. James’ Cally Gibson (102), Union’s Skylar Traffas (102), St. James’ Ally Hartley (106) and St. James’ Lydia Kemnitzer (110).
Other St. James varsity golfers were Gracie Satterfield (116), Navy Setzer (123) and Ella Philyaw (126).
Union’s other golfers were Hallie Sperry (119), Jayden Rybak (119), Alyson Fennessey (124), Lilly Koch (127) and Amelia Thompson (135).
St. Clair’s other golfers were Bonnie Kavanagh (119), Alyssa Taylor (123), Caitlin Parmeley (123), Trinity McDonald (132) and Rylee Pelton (140).
“Bonnie overcame some tough breaks and finished a solid round,” Van Zee said. “Alyssa and Cailtlin had some good holes also, just had a few too many tough holes. Overall I enjoyed watching the girls battle.”
Pacific’s golfers were Aaliyah Haddox (118), Gillian Bennett (126) and Lainie Greer (130).
The best score in the JV meet was turned in by St. Clair’s Myah Beason (130).
“Myah Beason won the JV division and the only medal,” Van Zee said. “She also struggled early, but put together some good holes to finish on top of the JV division.”
Also golfing for St. Clair was Ashley Meek (141).
Union had two JV golfers, Natalie Rice (133) and Macie Horn (141).
St. James was represented by Jane Al-Ramahi (142).
“The weather was perfect and the course conditions were great, but the greens were fast, so scoring was difficult,” St. James Head Coach Jim Engelbrecht said. “Missed three-foot putts were easily turned into eight-foot putts. I commend all the conference schools and their participants. These girls have developed a lot of camaraderie over the course of the season. I hope other conference schools will soon add girls golf. The course is an easy place to see these ladies gain confidence and improve their skills.”
