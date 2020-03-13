First the St. James Tigers took the Four Rivers Conference title, then they took the conference’s top postseason awards.
Following an undefeated 7-0 conference season, St. James senior Andrew Branson was named the league’s Player of the Year and Ben Smith received Coach of the Year Honors.
Branson averaged 23.8 points per game this season along with nightly averages of 6.9 rebounds, 2.73 assists and 3.19 steals.
Along with Player of the Year honors, Branson was one of six unanimous first-team all-conference selections.
The other five unanimous first-team picks were:
• Hermann senior Trent Anderson;
• New Haven senior Luke Gerlemann;
• Sullivan junior Owen Farrell;
• St. James senior Mason Parker; and
• St. Clair senior Dayton Turner.
New Haven junior John Liggett and St. James senior Logan Chick rounded out the first team.
Second-team selections include:
• Union senior Caleb Mabe;
• St. Clair senior Calvin Henry;
• St. James senior Austin Ridenhour;
• Sullivan junior Jordan Woodcock;
• New Haven senior Jay Eichelberger;
• St. Clair senior Justin Hoffman; and
• Pacific freshman Quin Blackburn.
Pacific junior Don’TA Harris received sixth man honors.