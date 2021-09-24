Led by the top three individual performers on the day, the St. Dominic Lady Crusaders cruised to the top of the leaderboard Monday.
St. Dominic recorded a team score of 321 to win St. Clair’s Lady Bulldog Invitational, held at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
St. Francis Borgia Regional shot a 368 to take second.
“The girls were able to place second in a tournament that featured some very good scores,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said.
Other area teams competing included Washington (seventh, 394), Warrenton (ninth, 434), St. James (10th, 436), St. Clair (11th, 438), Union (12th, 459) and Pacific (no team score).
Lutheran St. Charles (369), Lutheran South (382), Ft. Zumwalt North (388), Northwest (393), Ste. Genevieve (424) and Wright City (467) also recorded team scores.
Leading the Lady Crusaders were Annabelle Bush (73), Jenna Rankey (77) and Alexandra Zoellner (83).
A fourth St. Dominic golfer, Caitlyn Smith, carded an 88 to place sixth.
Borgia’s Bree Nieder fired an 89 to place seventh, leading the area entries in the event.
“Bree really shot fantastic on the front nine, which was her second nine of the day,” Pelster said.
Lady Knight teammates Sophie Fletcher and Natalie Alferman were involved in a four-way tie for 11th place, both carding a 92.
“Natalie and Sophie hit the ball fantastic all day,” Pelster said. “If they keep working on that short game, they will be shooting in the 80s soon as well.”
Maura Struckhoff (T-17th, 95), Lexie Meyer (T-34th, 104) and Chloe Wunderlich (43rd, 108) rounded out the Borgia scorecard.
“Maura broke 100 for the first time this year in a tournament and really improved her chipping,” Pelster said. “Lexie Meyer did a great job in her first varsity tournament of staying with it. She competed really well after having a rough first couple of holes.”
Washington was led by Isabella Fitzgerald, who carded a 96 to tie for 19th place.
Ella Martin (T-23rd, 98), Molly Buschmann (T-27th, 99), Emily Molitor (32nd, 101) and Aimee Hanratty (54th, 113) also teed off for the Lady Jays.
Hayley Schaefer carded the low score for the host Lady Bulldogs, tying for 39th place with a 106.
“I was happy for her because she put in a lot of time over the summer,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “I was glad to see her come out on top on the team.”
Following Schaefer were teammates Bonnie Kavanagh and Allie Cook, who tied for 45th place with 110 strokes, Caitlin Parmeley and Alyssa Taylor, who were both involved in a six-way tie for 48th place with 112, and Jordyn Hampson (T-55th, 114).
“I was pleased with how most of the holes went for my girls,” Van Zee said. “We did have some birdies, which is fantastic. However, we also had too many double-par holes. We have to eliminate the blow-up holes if we want to be more competitive.”
Destanee Goddard and Hannah Gillison both shot a 112 for Union, leading the Lady ’Cats in the event.
Next for the Lady ’Cats were Natalie Miner (T-60th, 117), Hallie Sperry (T-63rd, 118) and Jayden Ryback (75th, 134).
Pacific was without a team score after entering just three golfers.
Aaliyah Haddox had the most success of the Lady Indians, shooting a 105 to tie for 37th.
Jenna Pettus was tied for 60th with 117, and Gillian Bennett tied for 63rd with a 118.
St. Clair and Union match up Wednesday back at Meramec Lakes in a pivotal Four Rivers Conference matchup at 3:30 p.m.
Pacific hosts St. James in conference play at Birch Creek Golf Course Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
The Lady Knights had a dual with Duchesne Tuesday while Washington hosted a triangular meet with Ft. Zumwalt East and Lutheran South. The Lady Jays and Borgia will see each other Thursday in a triangular meet at Wolf Hollow Golf Club that includes Lutheran St. Charles at 3:30 p.m.