The advantage went to the team with the farthest to travel Wednesday.
St. Dominic outshot three Franklin County squads to win a quad meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course with 172 strokes. St. Francis Borgia Regional was second with 209, followed by St. Clair at 212 and Pacific with 225.
St. Dominic’s Caitlyn Smith was the individual medalist with her round of 40.
“While we have not had anyone break 50 this year, we are getting several girls very close to doing so,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The top four are doing a great job of establishing themselves every round. Now I am just looking for them to take the next step and get down to bogey golf. I know this will happen as long as we keep working hard day in and day out.”
Borgia’s individual lead was a three-way tie between Belle Nieder, Bree Nieder and Maura Struckhoff, all of whom carded a 52.
Natalie Alfermann shot a 53 and Jenna VanBooven a 59 to round out the Borgia scores.
“I am really happy with how the girls are continuing to shoot better team scores every round we have played this year,” Pelster said. “Meramec Lakes was a great course to play after the Washington Tournament yesterday because it is relatively flat to walk, which was a nice break for the girls.
Individual scores for St. Clair and Pacific were not available at print deadline.
The three Franklin County teams all play Monday in the Franklin County Cup at Franklin County Country Club, starting at 10 a.m.