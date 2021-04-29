And the Archdiocesan Athletic Association boys golf champion is ...
St. Dominic.
The Crusaders shot 333 (best four 18-hole scores) to win by four strokes over Tolton Catholic.
Borgia was third at 374.
“We had great weather,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “It was awfully windy and the course was set up to play tough with tee boxes all the way back and difficult pin placements. St. Dominic and Tolton are two really good programs and they played strongly. That should help to prepare us for the district tournament in a couple of weeks.”
The Knights were followed by Lutheran St. Charles (409), Duchesne (440), Trinity (464), St. Mary’s (468) and O’Fallon Christian (488).
Tolton Catholic had the top two individual finishers. Christian Rischer was the individual medalist at 76 for 18 holes, five strokes over par.
Chase Knorr ended second at 81.
St. Dominic had the next four golfers. Bryce Kelley was third at 84. Colin Aubuchon and Kelly Welby each shot 85. Brendan Deters checked in at 89.
Borgia’s top golfer was Clayton Swartz, who shot 91, tied with Tolton Catholic’s Andrew Fallis.
Borgia’s Austin Cooper was ninth at 93, and Will Warden shot 94 to finish 10th.
“We had three medalists, Clayton, Austin and Will,” Neier said. “Congratulations to them.”
Borgia’s other golfers were Sam Tuepker (11th at 96) and Alex Weber (24th at 110).
St. Dominic’s other golfer was Kyle Kelley, who placed 12th at 98.
Rounding out Tolton Catholic’s team were Luke Robb (99) and Jake Thornburg (112).
Lutheran St. Charles golfers were Sam Malterer (99), Jacob Franklin (101), Kaleob Kaufman (104), Richard Calleros (105) and Brannon Eisele (114).
Duchesne golfers were Ty Rufkahr (102), Nolan Kelsey (104), Ryan Walsh (112), Drew Cleveland (122) and Tanner Freeman (124).
Trinity’s golfers were Mitchell Fite (100), Ben Kaufman (107), Nick Hankins (126) and Max Tatoian (131).
St. Mary’s golfers were Caleb Dill (105), Alex Kurkowski (109), Drew Richter (121), Cameron Lanemann (133) and Matthew Flowers (163).
Playing for O’Fallon Christian were Nathan Virtue (113), Richard Steckler (115), Mycah Wolla (122), Johnny Kassebaum (138) and Ethan Westcott (143).
“Thanks to Doug Warden and the staff at Wolf Hollow for everything from setting up the course to taking care of everyone,” Neier said.