An eight-run rally at the end of Thursday’s game made it look like a different game for the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights.
Borgia (13-4, 5-3) fell to St. Dominic (10-7-1, 5-1) in league play on the road, 12-2.
St. Dominic struck for three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Borgia responded with two runs in the top of the second.
The host Crusaders added another tally in the third and it remained 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth.
However, St. Dominic was able to post its game-altering rally in the bottom of the fifth and bring the game to a sudden conclusion.
Borgia’s top hit was a Noah Hendrickson RBI double.
Henry Vedder contributed an RBI single.
Tyler Kromer singled and walked.
Kabren Koelling singled and scored.
Ben Nieder ran for Hendrickson, the Borgia catcher, and scored.
The Knights used four pitchers in the contest.
Vedder started on the mound. In 0.2 of an inning, he surrendered three runs on three hits and one walk.
Kaden Patke pitched 2.1 innings out of the bullpen and held the Crusaders to one run on two hits in that span.
“Kaden Patke made his return to the mound in relief after an injury sidelined him for over a week,” Borgia Assistant Coach Spencer Unnerstall said. “Kaden looked sharp in his appearance and we are excited to have him back.”
Lane Roettering tossed one inning and allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks.
Blake Steele pitched 0.2 of an inning and surrendered one run on one hit and two walks, striking out one.
Charlie Kilcullin was St. Dominic’s winning pitcher. In five innings, he struck out six batters and allowed two runs on four hits and one walk.
Andrew Henke had three hits for St. Dominic, including a home run and a double.
Harrison Wurdack, Connor Beerman and Sam Birkenmeier added two hits apiece.
Evan Mannebach and Carter Commerkamp each notched one hit.
Borgia plays Washington twice this weekend in a pair of matchups important for Class 5 District 5 seeding. The teams play at The Fields at South Point Friday at 4 p.m. Borgia hosts Saturday’s tilt at noon.
